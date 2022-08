BPH vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction, Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers : Captain, Vice-Captain,

BPH vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction, Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers

BPH vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction, Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 19, Edgbaston, Birmingham

My Dream11 Team Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers Dream11 Team Prediction BPH VS NOS 2022: Best players list of BPH vs NOS, Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Team Player List, Northern Superchargers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Birmingham Phoenix & Northern Superchargers will take place at 11:00 PM IST

Start Time: 11:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

BPH vs NOS My Dream11 Team

Faf du Plessis, Liam Livingstone, Will Smeed (c), Adam Lyth, Miles Hammond, Moeen Ali, David Wiese (vc), Benny Howell, Adil Rashid, Dwayne Bravo, Tom Helm.

BPH vs NOS Probable XI

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Miles Hammond, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade (wk), Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Timm van der Gugten, Imran Tahir.

Northern Superchargers: Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Harry Brook, Michael Pepper (wk), Adam Hose, Roelf van der Merwe, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adil Rashid, Craig Miles.