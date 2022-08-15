BPH vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 15, At Edgbaston, Birmingham

<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>BPH vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>BPH vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 15, Match 7, Edgbaston, Birmingham</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Dream11 Team Prediction BPH VS TRT 2022: Best players list of BPH vs TRT, Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Team Player List, Trent Rockets Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Birmingham Phoenix &amp; Trent Rockets will take place at 10:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 11:00 PM IST and 06:30 PM Local Time <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Edgbaston, Birmingham <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>BPH vs TRT My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Alex Hales (c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Daniel Sams (vc), Samit Patel, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kane Richardson, Henry Brookes. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>BPH vs TRT Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Birmingham Phoenix:</strong> Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade (wk), Miles Hammond, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Kane Richardson, Imran Tahir. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Trent Rockets:</strong> Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Ian Cockbain, Luke Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Tabraiz Shamsi.