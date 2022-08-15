BPH vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 15, At Edgbaston, Birmingham

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets

BPH vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction, Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Men 2022, Match 15, Match 7, Edgbaston, Birmingham

My Dream11 Team Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Dream11 Team Prediction BPH VS TRT 2022: Best players list of BPH vs TRT, Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Team Player List, Trent Rockets Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Birmingham Phoenix & Trent Rockets will take place at 10:30 PM IST

Start Time: 11:00 PM IST and 06:30 PM Local Time

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

BPH vs TRT My Dream11 Team

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Alex Hales (c), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Daniel Sams (vc), Samit Patel, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kane Richardson, Henry Brookes.

BPH vs TRT Probable XI

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade (wk), Miles Hammond, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Kane Richardson, Imran Tahir.

Trent Rockets: Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Colin Munro, Ian Cockbain, Luke Gregory (c), Samit Patel, Daniel Sams, Luke Wood, Luke Fletcher, Tabraiz Shamsi.