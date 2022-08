BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Women 2022, Match 7, At Edgbaston, Birmingham

BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women: Captain, Vice-Cap

BPH-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women : Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Hundred Women 2022, Match 7, Edgbaston, Birmingham

TOSS: The match toss between Birmingham Phoenix Women & Trent Rockets Women will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 07:30 PM IST and 03:00 PM Local Time

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

BPH-W vs TRT-W My Dream11 Team

Amy Jones, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry (c), Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Deepti Sharma (vc), Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Elwiss, Alana Kings, Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong.

BPH-W vs TRT-W Probable XI

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Sophie Devine (c), Evelyn Jones, Amy Jones (wk), Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Gwenan Davies, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood.

Trent Rockets Women: Elyse Villani, Bryony Smith, Marie Kelly, Mignon du Preez, Nat Sciver (c), Abigail Freeborn (wk), Katherine Brunt, Alana King, Sarah Glenn, Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Davis.