Dream11 Team Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Platoon Prediction Bangladesh Premier League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 12 CCH vs DHP at 6:00 PM IST: The 2019 20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Platoon will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

CCH vs DHP My Dream11 Team

Thisara Perera (captain), Imrul Kayes (vice-captain), Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Laurie Evans, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Rubel Hossain, Wahab Riaz, Mashrafe Mortaza

CCH vs DHP Squads

Chattogram Challengers: Lendl Simmons, Avishka Fernando, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah (captain), Chadwick Walton, Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed , Rubel Hossain, Muktar Ali, Kesrick Williams, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique, Nasir Hossain, Ryan Burl, Jubair Hossain, Enamul Haque jnr, Pinak Ghosh

Dhaka Platoon: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque (wk), Laurie Evans, Jaker Ali, Thisara Perera, Wahab Riaz, Mahedi Hasan, Shadab Khan, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Ariful Haque, Hasan Mahmud, Shahid Afridi, Asif Ali, Luis Reece, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Raqibul Hasan

