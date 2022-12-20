New Delhi: Ricky Ponting and MS Dhoni are two of the grestest skippers to have ever played the game. MS Dhoni is the only captain to win all ICC trophies while Ponting led the Australian team to World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007. Australia were a brute force under Ponting’s leadership and conquered the world with domination all across the globe.

There is often a debate about the best captains of all time and Ponting and MS Dhoni are always on the list. When asked about to pick a better captain between the two, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg picked MS Dhoni as the better skipper. Hogg said that while it’s tough to separate the two, the fact that Dhoni had to deal with a lot of politics, he will rate Dhoni above than Ponting.

“Ricky Ponting had a wonderful team. MS Dhoni had a great team as well. For me, both did exceptionally well, both have got a fantastic record. You cannot separate them. I’d say that MS Dhoni probably had more politics to deal with in Indian cricket than what Ricky Ponting did. That probably puts Dhoni slightly in front of Ricky Ponting,” said Hogg on his Youtube channel.

“The other thing with Ricky Ponting is he had a lot of cricketers around that were really experienced and knew their roles and knew what to do as well. He only had to control certain aspects of the game. Most of the attitudes of the players, the discipline of the players, the plans of the players knowing what to do, they all knew it.