Brathwaite, Blackwood Score Half-Centuries As West Indies In Command Vs Bangladesh

North Sound (Antigua): Kraigg Brathwaite scored a patient 94 at the top while Jermaine Blackwood scored 63 as the West Indies cemented their advantage over Bangladesh on Day 2 of the opening Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday (IST).

Resuming the second day on 95/2 West Indies were all out for 265 after tea, which gave them a first-innings lead of 162, having dismissed the visitors for 103 on an eventful opening day.

Brathwaite fell six short of what would have been an 11th Test hundred when he was trapped leg-before wicket for 94. It was another pivotal knock this year to follow scores of 55, 160 and 56 not out in the epic series win against England earlier this year.

Vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood stroked 63 and Nkrumah Bonner 33, while Gudakesh Motie, in his first Test knock, played freely unbeaten 23 off 21 balls but off-spinner Mehidy Hasan, with 4/59, along with seamers Khaled Ahmed (2/59) and Ebadot Hossain (2/65), combined to bring a swift end to the West Indies innings.

By the close Bangladesh were reduced to 50/2 as they trail by trailed by 112 with eight wickets left. With strong support from his fans in the stands at the Sir Andy Roberts End, fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was fired up and proved to be an inspiration with the ball in the evening as he took both wickets. The first was opener Tamim Iqbal for 22 in the 10th over.

He got a thick edge and keeper Joshua Da Silva flew to his left to take a magnificent one-handed catch. In Joseph’s second over he dismissed nightwatchman Mehidy Hasan for just two as he edged a sharp lifting delivery into the safe hands of Kyle Mayers at first slip.

Earlier, Brathwaite, started the day on 42 and moved to 75 at lunch but lost Bonner — the only wicket of the first session — in the first over following the drinks break, bowled by captain Shakib al-Hasan after misreading one from the left-arm spinner which came on with the arm. He faced 96 balls and struck three fours.

Brathwaite fell to fast bowler Khaled and his dismissal proved to be a catalyst for Bangladesh required as Mehidy Hasan proved effective against the middle and lower order.

He struck left-hander Kyle Mayers in front for nine and got Joshua Da Silva (1) to feather a defensive prod behind, before disposing of Alzarri Joseph without scoring also to a catch at the wicket in the third over after tea, taken at 231/6.

Blackwood responded with his 16th Test fifty to be 53 not out at the second interval, but was eventually ninth out after facing 139 balls in a shade over 3- hours and striking nine fours, brilliantly taken at cover by Mehidy Hasan off Khaled.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 103 in 32.5 overs and 50/2 vs West Indies 265 (Kraigg Brathwaite 94, Jermaine Blackwood 63; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/59).

(IANS)