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Brazil and Norway set for high-stakes FIFA World Cup Round of 16 battle

Brazil face Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 as Vinicius Junior's side looks to overcome Erling Haaland's in-form Norway. Check preview, squads, date, time and live streaming details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 05, 2026, 03:19 PM IST

Published On Jul 05, 2026, 03:19 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 05, 2026, 03:19 PM IST

Brazil vs Norway: World Cup Round of 16 preview

Brazil vs Norway: World Cup Round of 16 preview

The knockout stage leaves little room for error. Former champions Brazil will know another tense evening awaits when they take on Norway in the Round of 16 stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

The five-time world champions have yet to hit top gear in the tournament, but they have continued to find ways to survive. Their campaign nearly took an early knockout blow against Japan before a dramatic stoppage-time winner carried Carlo Ancelotti’s side into the last 16. With the stakes rising, Brazil will now look to draw on their vast World Cup pedigree as they chase a first title since 2002.

Standing in their way is a Norwegian side enjoying its best World Cup run in nearly three decades. Back at football’s biggest stage after a 28-year absence, StÃ¥le Solbakken’s men have exceeded expectations, claiming victories over Iraq, Senegal, and CÃ´te d’Ivoire to earn a place in the knockout rounds. Spearheading that charge has been Erling Haaland, whose five goals have made him one of the tournament’s most dangerous forwards.

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History also offers Norway encouragement. Brazil has never defeated the Scandinavians in four previous meetings, with Norway recording two wins and two draws, including a memorable victory at the 1998 World Cup.

Records, however, are unlikely to influence Sunday’s contest. Brazil possess one of the deepest squads remaining in the tournament, with VinÃ­cius JÃºnior leading an attack capable of unsettling any defence. Norway, meanwhile, have shown attacking intent throughout the competition but are still searching for their first clean sheet, a vulnerability Brazil will aim to exploit.

With a place in the quarter-finals and a potential meeting with either England or Mexico up for grabs, the contest promises a fascinating clash between Brazil’s tournament know-how and Norway’s fearless resurgence.

How to watch Brazil vs Norway live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Monday, July 6, 01:30 AM IST

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, USA

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Squads:

Brazil –

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Ederson, Douglas Santos, Alex Sandro, Gabriel MagalhÃ£es, Marquinhos, Danilo, Bremer, IbÃ¡Ã±ez, Leo Pereira

Midfielders: Bruno GuimarÃ£es, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Endrick, Rayan

Norway –

Goalkeepers: Orjan Haskjold Nyland, Egil Selvik, Sander Tangvik

Defenders: Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer, Fredrik Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Sondre Langas, Torbjorn Heggem, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Julian Ryerson, David MÃ¸ller Wolfe, Leo Ostigard

Midfielders: Thelonious Aasgaard, Fredrik Aursnes, Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Oscar Bobb, Jens Petter Hauge, Antonio Nusa, Andreas Schjelderup, Morten Thorsby, Kristian Thorstvedt, Martin Odegaard

Forwards: Erling Haaland, Jorgen Strand Larsen, Alexander Sorloth

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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