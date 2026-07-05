Brazil are favourites but… Norway coach makes confident claim ahead of World Cup Round of 16

Norway are on the verge of creating history as they prepare to face five-time champions Brazil in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. While Brazil enter the contest as favourites, Norway coach Stale Solbakken believes his players must stay focused on the game itself rather than getting carried away by the occasion.

The Scandinavian side have impressed throughout the tournament and now have the chance to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Solbakken wants Norway to ignore the occasion

Speaking ahead of the knockout clash in New Jersey, Solbakken said his players must not allow Brazil’s reputation to affect their approach.

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“We need to play the match, not the circumstances,” he told reporters in New Jersey on Saturday.

“We need to make sure that we don’t play according to the occasion, but that we simply play the match.

“Obviously, Brazil is the favourite, but I also said that I don’t think they are big favourites, which they maybe had been some years ago, or two, three, four years ago.”

The Norway coach believes his side have built enough confidence during their recent run of performances to compete with any team.

“Now we have had a very good run for a very long time, and we have great confidence,” said Solbakken.

Norway have never lost to Brazil

Despite Brazil’s rich World Cup history, Norway will take confidence from their previous meetings with the South American giants.

The two teams last faced each other at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, when Norway stunned Brazil with a memorable 2-1 victory in the group stage.

Overall, Norway remain unbeaten against Brazil, recording two wins and two draws in their four meetings.

Another victory would send Norway into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time ever.

Haaland leads Norway’s attack

Much of Norway’s success in this tournament has come through Erling Haaland, who has enjoyed a sensational World Cup campaign.

The Manchester City striker has already scored five goals, putting himself firmly in the race for the Golden Boot alongside stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane.

Norway have been one of the tournament’s most entertaining teams, scoring 10 goals in four matches. However, they have also conceded eight goals, highlighting their attacking style of football.

Brazil banking on experience and defensive strength

Brazil arrive with plenty of attacking quality of their own. Vinicius Junior has scored four goals and provided one assist, while Matheus Cunha has found the net three times during the tournament.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has several match-winners available and will be hoping his experienced squad continues Brazil’s remarkable World Cup record.

The five-time world champions have reached the quarter-finals in each of the last eight World Cups and recently showed their fighting spirit by coming from behind to defeat Japan in the Round of 32 through a stoppage-time winner from Gabriel Martinelli.

Unlike Norway’s free-flowing attack, Brazil have built their campaign on defensive solidity, conceding only two goals so far in the tournament.

A fascinating knockout battle awaits

Sunday’s encounter promises to be one of the standout matches of the Round of 16.

Brazil will rely on their experience and defensive discipline, while Norway will hope their fearless attacking football and unbeaten record against the Selecao can produce another famous upset.

With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, both teams know there is no room for error as they battle for a spot among the last eight of the FIFA World Cup 2026.