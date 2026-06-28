Brazil vs Japan: All you need to know about FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash

The FIFA World Cup knockout stage presents one of its most compelling fixtures on Sunday as Brazil and Japan battle for a place in the Round of 16 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Brazil arrive as Group C winners and one of the tournament favorites, but they face a Japanese side that has steadily built a reputation for upsetting football’s traditional powerhouses through tactical discipline, relentless work rate, and clinical transitions.

Brazil and Japan set for tactical knockout battle

Brazil topped their group with seven points after an unbeaten campaign that blended patience with attacking quality. A 1-1 draw against Morocco was followed by back-to-back victories over Haiti and Scotland, with Vinicius Junior leading the charge in the latter after netting a first-half brace. They have found the net 15 times in their last five outings, highlighting the attacking depth that makes them one of the most feared teams remaining in the competition.

Japan, however, enter the knockout contest unbeaten as well. They negotiated a difficult Group F by drawing with the Netherlands and Sweden before producing an emphatic 4-0 victory over Tunisia. Their ability to remain compact without the ball before launching rapid counter-attacks has become a defining feature of their game, while their intelligent movement between the lines continues to trouble opponents.

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The tactical battle could prove decisive. Brazil are expected to dominate possession and push their full-backs high up the pitch, but doing so may expose spaces that Japan are well-equipped to exploit. Conversely, the Samurai Blue must remain organised against Brazil’s pace and creativity in wide areas while limiting opportunities for Vinicius Junior and the supporting attack.

Head-to-head record and match details

History slightly favours Brazil, who have won three of the last five meetings between the two nations. However, Japan claimed a memorable 3-2 friendly victory in their most recent encounter in October 2025, a result that should give them confidence heading into this high-stakes knockout showdown. With both sides unbeaten in the tournament and carrying genuine momentum, an absorbing contest awaits in Houston.

How to watch Brazil vs Japan live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Monday, June 29, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Houston Stadium, Houston

Referee: Maurizio Mariani

Squads:

Brazil –

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton

Defenders: Ederson, Douglas Santos, Alex Sandro, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Danilo, Bremer, Ibanez, Leo Pereira

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta, Raphinha, Neymar

Forwards: Vinicius Junior, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Endrick, Rayan.

Japan –

Goalkeepers: Tomoki Hayakawa, Keisuke Osako, Zion Suzuki

Defenders: Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Tsuyoshi Watanabe

Midfielders: Ritsu Doan, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sano, Ao Tanaka

Forwards: Keisuke Goto, Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Kento Shiogai, Yuito Suzuki, Ayase Ueda

With IANS Inputs.