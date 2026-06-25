Brazil vs Scotland Highlights: Vinicius Jr shine as Neymar returns in 3-0 FIFA World Cup win

Brazil kept up their perfect FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with another dominant display, further evidence that they are one of the favourites for the tournament. The South American giants were on top from start to finish, providing a show that mixed attacking panache with defensive discipline.

The victory secured Brazil’s place in the Round of 32, while Scotland were left facing an anxious wait to discover whether they will progress beyond the group stage.

Brazil wasted little time asserting their authority at Miami Stadium. The five-time world champions pressed aggressively from the opening whistle and constantly forced Scotland into mistakes in dangerous areas.

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Their early pressure paid off in the sixth minute when Scotland defender Scott McKenna, making his first World Cup appearance, endured a difficult moment. Under pressure near his own penalty area, his attempted clearance was blocked by Rayan and fell kindly for Vinicius Junior, who calmly rounded goalkeeper Angus Gunn before finishing into the empty net.

The goal continued Vinicius’ remarkable scoring run, with the forward finding the net in all three of Brazil’s group-stage matches.

Vinicius continues remarkable record

The Real Madrid star thought he had doubled his tally later in the half after winning possession from Jack Hendry and scoring. However, a VAR review ruled that he had committed a foul in the build-up, denying him a second goal.

Scotland briefly grew into the contest after that decision, but Brazil struck another blow just before the interval.

In first-half stoppage time, Bruno Guimaraes delivered a dangerous cross into the box. Angus Gunn managed to get a hand to the ball but could not prevent Vinicius Junior from heading home Brazil’s second goal of the night.

The strike placed Vinicius in elite company. He became only the fifth Brazilian player to score in all three group-stage matches at a World Cup, joining Jairzinho (1970), Romario (1994), Ronaldo (2002) and Rivaldo (2002).

Interestingly, Brazil went on to lift the World Cup on each of those previous occasions.

Cunha adds third as Brazil stay in control

Scotland tried to remain competitive, but Brazil’s attacking quality continued to create problems.

Gunn produced several impressive saves to deny both Rayan and Vinicius, but the pressure eventually told again. Bruno Guimaraes was heavily involved once more, setting up Matheus Cunha, who fired a powerful finish at the near post to make it 3-0.

That goal virtually ended any chance of a Scottish comeback and ensured Brazil would finish top of Group C.

Alisson keeps another clean sheet

Brazil’s attack may have grabbed the headlines but once again their defence delivered.

Scotland’s best opportunities came from Lewis Ferguson and Scott McTominay, but goalkeeper Alisson Becker remained alert throughout. The Liverpool shot-stopper produced a fine save from Ferguson’s free-kick before denying McTominay on two separate occasions.

The result gave Brazil a second consecutive clean sheet and highlighted the balance within the team heading into the knockout rounds.

Neymar’s return delights Brazilian fans

The loudest cheer of the night may have come late in the match when Neymar made his long-awaited World Cup return.

The veteran forward entered as a substitute and appeared at the tournament for the fourth consecutive World Cup, providing another memorable moment for the large Brazilian support inside the stadium.

With qualification secured and key players finding form at the right time, Brazil will now turn their attention to a Round of 32 clash in Houston on June 30 against the runners-up from Group F.

For Scotland, meanwhile, hopes of reaching the knockout stage for the first time remain alive, but their fate is no longer entirely in their own hands.