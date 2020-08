BRCC vs RBCC Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 3 of ECS T10 – Rome at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, August 31, 4:30 PM IST Monday

BRCC vs RBCC Dream11 Tips And Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 3 of ECS T10 - Rome at

Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club Prediction ECS T10 – Rome – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BRCC vs RBCC, 3rd Match at Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground: In the third match of the tournament, Brescia Cricket Club will be locking horns with Rome Bangla Cricket Club at 4:30 pm IST.

A total of 10 teams will be participating in the seven-day event including Roma Capannelle, Asian Latina, Bergamo, Brescia, Janjua Brescia, Jinnah Brescia, Kent Lanka, Kings XI, Roma and Rome Bangla.

Here’s today’s schedule

August 31, Monday

Match 1: Roma Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club 12:30 pm

Match 2: Kings XI Cricket Club vs Jinnah Bresica Cricket Club 2:30 pm

Match 3: Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club 4:30 pm

Match 4: Kent Lanka Cricket Club vs Bergamo Cricket Club 6:30 pm

Match 5: Asian Latina Cricket Club vs Rome Capannelle Cricket Club 8:30 pm

TOSS TIMING: The toss for the ECS T10 – Rome for the league match between Brescia Cricket Club and Rome Bangla Cricket Club will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground

BRCC vs RBCC My Dream11 Team

Ahmed MD Rahat (captain), A Khan (vice-captain), Y Nawaz, K Abdul, A Rajib, D Tinusha, H Fahad, Q Sajjad, A Munsurul, M Mojammel, J Muhammaad

Brescia Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club Full Squads

Brescia Cricket Club: Imran Naveed, Naveed Chaudhary, Rizwan Muhammad, Qulb Sajjad, Dullu Yasir Nawaz, Babar Hussain, Ammad Alam Khan, Naseer Hussain, Javed Muhammaad, Imad Khan, Basharat Ali

Rome Bangla Cricket Club: Dewpura Tinusha, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed MD Rahat, Dewan Rana, Rahaman Saidur, Hossain MD Bilal Bhuyain, Hossain Fahad, Tariqul Islam, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Amin Munsurul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Monsur Mojammel, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Miah Alamin

