BRD vs PCK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, ECS T10 Prague – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Brno Raiders vs Prague CC Kings, 6:30 PM IST, 5th May.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague match toss between Brno Raiders vs Prague CC Kings will take place at 6:00 PM IST May 5 Wednesday.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground.

BRD vs PCK My Dream11 Team

H Ahmad, S Wickramasekera, S R Sundareswaran, A Ashokan, N Joseph, K Mehta, S Patel, A K Vasudevan, S Maduranga, R Singh, J S Rathore.

Captain – Hilal Ahmad, Vice-captain – R Singh.

BRD vs PCK Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC Kings – Hilal Ahmad (wk), Arun Ashokan (c), Sharan Ramakrishnan, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar, Smit Patel, Kushal Mendon, Laxminarayanan Selvan.

Brno Raiders Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Muhammad Ansar, Naveen Joseph, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Aamir Husain, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Ashish Matta, Praveen Prasad, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Raghavendra Singh

BRD vs PCK Squads

Prague CC Kings – Aakash Parmar, Arun Ashokan, Prakash Sadasivan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ali Sittar, Charles Croucher, Sameera Maduranga, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Kushal Mendon, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Smit Patel, Surya Rengarajan, Hilal Ahmad, Sudhir Gladson.

Brno Raiders Arunkumar Vasudevan (c), Ashish Matta, Aamir Husain, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Muhammad Ansar, Raghavendra Singh, Sudeep Roy, Saqib Sadiq, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Piyush Tripathi, Amit Vyas, Praveen Prasad, Suresh Ramarao, Chirag Kheradiya, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Hari Krishna Pitta, Naveen Joseph, Cecil Sundaram, Kushal Mishra, Deelan Vadher

