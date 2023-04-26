BRE vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 9:00 PM IST
Best players list of BRE vs CRS, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Cricket Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team BRE vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of BRE vs CRS, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Cricket Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Brescia CC vs Cricket Stars will take place at 07:30 PM IST.
Start Time: April 26, Wednesday, 9:00 PM IST
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
BRE vs CRS My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Y Dullu
Batters: B Hussain
Bowlers: B Khan, K Shahzad-II
All-Rounders: B Singh, J Singh, Q Sajjad, I Khan, J Ram, A R Islam(C), D Shikoh(VC)
BRE vs CRS Probable XI
Brescia CC: Yasir Nawaz, Naveed Chaudhary, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Riaz Mudassar, Qulb Sajjad(C), Imad Khan, Ali Raza Islam, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Bashar Khan
Cricket Stars: Dara Shikoh, Pramod Kumar Sudida, Kamaljit Singh-I, Baljit- Singh(C), Ahtasham Javaid, Satwinder Ram, Jaspreet- Singh, Khurram Shahzad II, Sonu Lal, Jaspal Ram, Raheem Qureshi
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
COMMENTS