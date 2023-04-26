Advertisement

BRE vs CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 9:00 PM IST

Best players list of BRE vs CRS, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Cricket Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 26, 2023 6:23 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

TOSS: The match toss between Brescia CC vs Cricket Stars will take place at 07:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 26, Wednesday, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

BRE vs CRS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Y Dullu

Batters: B Hussain

Bowlers: B Khan, K Shahzad-II

All-Rounders: B Singh, J Singh, Q Sajjad, I Khan, J Ram, A R Islam(C), D Shikoh(VC)

BRE vs CRS Probable XI

Brescia CC: Yasir Nawaz, Naveed Chaudhary, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Riaz Mudassar, Qulb Sajjad(C), Imad Khan, Ali Raza Islam, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammad, Bashar Khan

Cricket Stars: Dara Shikoh, Pramod Kumar Sudida, Kamaljit Singh-I, Baljit- Singh(C), Ahtasham Javaid, Satwinder Ram, Jaspreet- Singh, Khurram Shahzad II, Sonu Lal, Jaspal Ram, Raheem Qureshi

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

