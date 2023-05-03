Advertisement

BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 48: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 5:00 PM IST

Best players list of BRE vs JIB, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Janjua Brescia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: May 3, 2023 6:29 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
My Dream11 Team BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of BRE vs JIB, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Janjua Brescia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Brescia CC vs Janjua Brescia will take place at 08:30 PM IST.
Start Time: May 3, Wednesday, 09:00 PM IST
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
BRE vs JIB My Dream11 Team
Wicket Keeper: Y DulluBatter: Z Ali, B Hussain, V Yadav, R Mudassar

All Rounder: K Lal, Q Sajjad

Bowler: B Singh, I Naveed, J Muhammaad, A Saf

BRE vs JIB Probable XI

Brescia CC (BRE) : Yasir Nawaz(WK), Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Ali Raza Islam, Riaz Mudassar, Ihsan Ullah, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad(C), Hassan Naveed, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammaad

Janjua Brescia (JAB) : Bachittar Singh, Naeem Ahmad(WK), Vibhor Yadav, Ahmadullah Safi, Fiaz Ahmed-I, Hamza Saad, Kuldeep Lal, Haseeb Abdul(C), Farhad Ali(WK), Usama Munir, Zahid Ali

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs CSK 46 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at National Stadium, Karachi

Live LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Lucknow Weather Report: Rain Is Back At Ekana Stadium

In Pics: Five Times Virat Kohli Counterblowed Opponents With Style With Style

In Pics: Five Times Virat Kohli Counterblowed Opponents With Style With Style

