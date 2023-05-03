My Dream11 Team BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of BRE vs JIB, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Janjua Brescia Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Brescia CC vs Janjua Brescia will take place at 08:30 PM IST.

Start Time: May 3, Wednesday, 09:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

BRE vs JIB My Dream11 Team

Wicket Keeper: Y DulluBatter: Z Ali, B Hussain, V Yadav, R Mudassar

All Rounder: K Lal, Q Sajjad

Bowler: B Singh, I Naveed, J Muhammaad, A Saf

BRE vs JIB Probable XI

Brescia CC (BRE) : Yasir Nawaz(WK), Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Ali Raza Islam, Riaz Mudassar, Ihsan Ullah, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad(C), Hassan Naveed, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammaad

Janjua Brescia (JAB) : Bachittar Singh, Naeem Ahmad(WK), Vibhor Yadav, Ahmadullah Safi, Fiaz Ahmed-I, Hamza Saad, Kuldeep Lal, Haseeb Abdul(C), Farhad Ali(WK), Usama Munir, Zahid Ali

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.