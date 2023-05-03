Advertisement
BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 48: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 5:00 PM IST
TOSS: The match toss between Brescia CC vs Janjua Brescia will take place at 08:30 PM IST.
Start Time: May 3, Wednesday, 09:00 PM IST
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
BRE vs JIB My Dream11 Team
Wicket Keeper: Y DulluBatter: Z Ali, B Hussain, V Yadav, R Mudassar
All Rounder: K Lal, Q Sajjad
Bowler: B Singh, I Naveed, J Muhammaad, A Saf
BRE vs JIB Probable XI
Brescia CC (BRE) : Yasir Nawaz(WK), Imad Khan, Babar Hussain, Ali Raza Islam, Riaz Mudassar, Ihsan Ullah, Naveed Chaudhary, Qulb Sajjad(C), Hassan Naveed, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammaad
Janjua Brescia (JAB) : Bachittar Singh, Naeem Ahmad(WK), Vibhor Yadav, Ahmadullah Safi, Fiaz Ahmed-I, Hamza Saad, Kuldeep Lal, Haseeb Abdul(C), Farhad Ali(WK), Usama Munir, Zahid Ali
