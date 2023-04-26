BRE vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of BRE vs TRA, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Trentino Aquila Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team BRE vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of BRE vs TRA, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Trentino Aquila Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Brescia CC vs Trentino Aquila will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 26, Wednesday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

BRE vs TRA My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Yasir Dullu

Batters: Ashiq Awais, Babar Hussain and Farooq Khan

All-Rounder: Atif Raza

Bowlers: Ali Saqib Arshad(vc), Bashar Khan, Hassan Naveed, Imran Naveed, Maroofkhel Karzai(c) and Sadaqat Ali

BRE vs TRA Probable XI

Brescia CC (BRE): Yasir Nawaz(WK), Naveed Chaudhary, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Riaz Mudassar, Qulb Sajjad(C), Imad Khan, Ali Raza Islam, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammaad, Bashar Khan Trentino Aquila (TRA): Kamran Hussain-I(WK), Awais Ashiq, Adeel Ahmed-II, Muhammad Arslan-I, Tazeem Khalid, Mirza Baig, Atif Saleem Raza, Lovepreet Singh-II, Awais Asghar, Ali Saqib Arshad(C), Sadaqat Ali