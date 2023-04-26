Advertisement
BRE vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST
Best players list of BRE vs TRA, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Trentino Aquila Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team BRE vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of BRE vs TRA, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Trentino Aquila Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between Brescia CC vs Trentino Aquila will take place at 12:30 PM IST.
Start Time: April 26, Wednesday, 1:00 PM IST
Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan
BRE vs TRA My Dream11 Team
Wicket-Keeper: Yasir Dullu
Batters: Ashiq Awais, Babar Hussain and Farooq Khan
All-Rounder: Atif Raza
Bowlers: Ali Saqib Arshad(vc), Bashar Khan, Hassan Naveed, Imran Naveed, Maroofkhel Karzai(c) and Sadaqat Ali
BRE vs TRA Probable XI
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Sri Lanka Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
24 Apr 2023 10:00 IST - 28 Apr 2023
SL trail by 301 runs
Pakistan Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 5th T20I - T20
24 Apr 2023 21:30 IST | 16:00 GMT
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 6 wickets
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Live Cricket Score - Match 35 - ODI
25 Apr 2023 19:30 IST | 14:00 GMT
Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians by 55 runs
Kuwait Vs Singapore Live Cricket Score - Match 15 - ODI
25 Apr 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Kuwait beat Singapore by 4 wickets
Malaysia Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score - Match 16 - ODI
25 Apr 2023 08:45 IST | 03:15 GMT
Malaysia beat Qatar by 3 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS