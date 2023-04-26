Advertisement

BRE vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST

BRE vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST

Best players list of BRE vs TRA, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Trentino Aquila Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: April 26, 2023 11:23 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

My Dream11 Team BRE vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 2023: Best players list of BRE vs TRA, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Trentino Aquila Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Brescia CC vs Trentino Aquila will take place at 12:30 PM IST.

Start Time: April 26, Wednesday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan

BRE vs TRA My Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Yasir Dullu

Batters: Ashiq Awais, Babar Hussain and Farooq Khan

All-Rounder: Atif Raza

Bowlers: Ali Saqib Arshad(vc), Bashar Khan, Hassan Naveed, Imran Naveed, Maroofkhel Karzai(c) and Sadaqat Ali

 

BRE vs TRA Probable XI

Brescia CC (BRE): Yasir Nawaz(WK), Naveed Chaudhary, Babar Hussain, Ahsan Akbar, Riaz Mudassar, Qulb Sajjad(C), Imad Khan, Ali Raza Islam, Imran Naveed, Javed Muhammaad, Bashar Khan

Trentino Aquila (TRA): Kamran Hussain-I(WK), Awais Ashiq, Adeel Ahmed-II, Muhammad Arslan-I, Tazeem Khalid, Mirza Baig, Atif Saleem Raza, Lovepreet Singh-II, Awais Asghar, Ali Saqib Arshad(C), Sadaqat Ali

 

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
BRE vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score and Updates: BRN vs UAE 18 match Live cricket score at Mulpani Cricket Ground, Kathmandu

Live Score-Bahrain vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Scor...

RVCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, MCL T20, Eliminator: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Mizoram Cricket League T20, At Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram, 1:30 PM IST

RVCC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, MCL T20, Eliminator: Ca...

Live Score-Oman vs Saudi Arabia Live Cricket Score and Updates: OMA vs SDA 17 match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Oman vs Saudi Arabia Live Cricket Score and Updat...

BRE vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 11: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 1:00 PM IST

BRE vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 11: Capta...

Rishabh Pant Starts Rehab At NCA In Bengaluru, Picture Goes Viral

Rishabh Pant Starts Rehab At NCA In Bengaluru, Picture Goes ...

Advertisement