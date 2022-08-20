“Break Ke Baad Aaye Aur LBW”, Cricket Fans Trolls KL Rahul For Losing His Wicket

Harare (Zimbabwe): Indian skipper for the Zimbabwe tour, KL Rahul came as an opener in the second fixture of the three-match ODI series to test his form ahead of the Asia Cup but lost his wicket for just one run. Although he opted for a review, he had to go to the pavilion as he got three reds on the decision review system.

The 30-year-old returned to the game after recovering from an injury. He last played in the Indian Premier League. The cricket fans were disappointed as they were expecting some good knocks from Rahul in front of the weak bowling line-up of Zimbabwe.

The cricket fans expressed their emotions in different forms as some of them called him over-rated while others suggested he should not open in ODIs. Many of the lashed out their frustration by writing harsh words on Twitter. Many of them also blamed him for losing an important opportunity to get back into the groove before the Asia Cup 2022. A debate has also arisen that whether he should open with Shikhar Dhawan or Subhman Gill in the 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe could not make it also in the second fixture after getting thrashed by India in the first match of the series. Sean Williams (42) AND RYAN (39) were the only batters to put up Zimbabwe’s batting side. However, Shardul Thakur showed a fantastic spell and bagged three wickets in seven overs while giving away 38 runs. Meanwhile, cricket fans were also seen blaming KL Rahul for losing his wicket too early and also wasting a review after getting out.