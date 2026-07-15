BREAKING: ICC announces ODI World Cup 2027 format with major qualification changes

The ICC has confirmed a major overhaul to the format of the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup.



The tournament will still have 14 teams, but there will be an extra qualification stage before the main competition starts. The three lowest ranked teams will play in a Super Series with only one team advancing to the main tournament and two teams being eliminated.



The other 12 teams will be split into two groups of six. The top three teams in each group and the best fourth-placed team from the two groups will go through to the Super 7 stage.



The top four teams from the Super 7 will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners going on to the final.

More to come…