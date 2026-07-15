IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • BREAKING: ICC announces ODI World Cup 2027 format with major qualification changes

BREAKING: ICC announces ODI World Cup 2027 format with major qualification changes

The ICC has announced major changes to the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup format. A new qualification stage and Super 7 round have been introduced ahead of the semi-finals. Here's everything you need to know.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 15, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

Published On Jul 15, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 15, 2026, 03:50 PM IST

ICC Changes ODI World Cup 2027 Format

ICC Changes ODI World Cup 2027 Format

The ICC has confirmed a major overhaul to the format of the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup.

The tournament will still have 14 teams, but there will be an extra qualification stage before the main competition starts. The three lowest ranked teams will play in a Super Series with only one team advancing to the main tournament and two teams being eliminated.

The other 12 teams will be split into two groups of six. The top three teams in each group and the best fourth-placed team from the two groups will go through to the Super 7 stage.

The top four teams from the Super 7 will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners going on to the final.

More to come…

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma one step away from rewriting India’s ODI history in England

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma one step away from rewriting India’s ODI history in England
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly set to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly set to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
Indian star joins Mooney, Wyatt-Hodge in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Indian star joins Mooney, Wyatt-Hodge in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Team of the Tournament
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play the ODI World Cup 2027? Former Indian spinner gives a hint, says…

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play the ODI World Cup 2027? Former Indian spinner gives a hint, says…

Latest News

'Self-belief was the key': Axar Patel opens up after India's win over England

Saba Karim's big verdict on Shubman Gill after England ODI

'Bit of Friction' between Gambhir & Agarkar? DK makes bold remark

Marc Guehi fires warning to Argentina before England's World Cup clash

Spain silence France 2-0, end Mbappe's FIFA World Cup 2026 dream

Shubman Gill reacts after defeating England in the first ODI

Editor's Pick

BREAKING: ICC announces ODI World Cup 2027 format with major qualification changes

BREAKING: ICC announces ODI World Cup 2027 format with major qualification changes
‘I was trying to hit too hard’: Axar Patel opens up after match-winning display vs England

‘I was trying to hit too hard’: Axar Patel opens up after match-winning display vs England
Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar not on the same page? Dinesh Karthik makes bold remark

Gautam Gambhir and Ajit Agarkar not on the same page? Dinesh Karthik makes bold remark
WATCH: MS Dhoni arrives to support India in the first ODI against England

WATCH: MS Dhoni arrives to support India in the first ODI against England
Shubman Gill reveals India’s long-term ODI plan as England opt to bat in series opener

Shubman Gill reveals India’s long-term ODI plan as England opt to bat in series opener
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma one step away from rewriting India’s ODI history in England

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma one step away from rewriting India’s ODI history in England