New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case as a betting network has been found taking inputs from Pakistan. The network has been influencing results from 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

“This network is influencing outcome of Indian Premier League matches based on inputs received from Pakitsan. In the garb of betting related to IPL matches, they are cheating the general public by inducing them for betting,” said the premier investigation agency.

More to follow…