New Delhi: Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah who was out of action for more than three months is back in the Indian team. The pacer has been added to India’s squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka. BCCI took to Twitter to update about Bumrah’s inclusion in the squad on Tuesday.

Bumrah last played for India in September 2022 against Australia during the third T20I. He was ruled out of South Africa series and T20 World Cup due to back injury and now after almost 100 days, he is set to play for India again.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon,” the BCCI release read.

NEWS – The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. More details here – https://t.co/hIoAKbDnLA #INDvSL #TeamIndia BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2023

Bumrah is one of India’s best bowler in all formats. Despite missing the last two Tests against Bangladesh in December, he finished as India’s leading wicket-taker in 2022 in Test cricket. He even captained the team in rescheduled Test against England in Birmingham in July.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.