Breaking: Ravindra Jadeja Out Of Asia Cup 2022 Due To Injury, Axar Patel Called In As Replacement <p></p> <p></p>Axar Patel replaces Ravindra Jadeja in Asia Cup squad <p></p> <p></p>The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup. <p></p> <p></p>Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. <p></p> <p></p>His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon. <p></p> <p></p>India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan <p></p> <p></p>(BCCI Press Release) <p></p> <p></p>More to follow...