The Kolkata Knight Riders lost another match in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League and now they could have a problem making the playoffs. KKR coach Brendon McCullum accused the batsman of lacking the intent despite being given the license to go out and attack. A disappointed McCullum feels the way Prithvi Shaw batted was the template KKR batsmen should follow.

“It’s very, very disappointing,” McCullum said.

“I think as a player, you ask to be given freedom and confidence and loyalty when it comes to selection, to go out there and take the game on and try and be aggressive… and to try and make things happen for your team. What we saw from Prithvi Shaw tonight was the perfect template of how we want to play. You’re not always going to be able to hit every ball for four or six, but you can have the intent to do so, particularly when you’re given a free licence,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets to lift their chances of making the playoffs. KKR has missed the playoffs by a whisker in the last two seasons where they finished fifth, missing out on the playoffs due to Net Run Rate.

For DC, Prithvi was in ominous touch as he hammered a breathtaking 82 off 41 balls to help his side beat KKR. The young batsman got started from the very first over in which he hit six consecutive fours of Shivam Mavi.

KKR will look to bounce back to winning ways in their upcoming matches. The likes of Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan have not fired as they are expected to and that has not helped the Kolkata franchise.