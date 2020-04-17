Brendon McCullum Recalls Sourav Ganguly, Shahrukh Khan’s Reaction After 158 in Inaugural IPL | WATCH VIDEO

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum recalled former India captain Sourav Ganguly and Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shahrukh Khan’s reactions after his whirlwind 158* in just 73 balls in the 1st-ever match of the T20 tournament on April 18, 2008, to get the tournament off to a dream start.

McCullum’s innings was laced with 13 sixes and 10 fours which helped KKR win the opener.

In a video shared by the franchise during the lockdown to keep fans engaged, McCullum recalls Ganguly saying to him that his life has changed after the knock, whereas Shahrukh Khan said that you will always be a Knight Rider.

“I don’t remember many reactions in detail, but what I do remember is what Sourav Ganguly said to me that night,” McCullum said.

“Dada said, ‘Your life is changed forever’, and I didn’t quite know what he meant at the time, but (in hindsight), I 100% agree with him. Shah Rukh, in the months which followed or the days and the weeks and the months which followed, he said. ‘you’ll always be with the Knight Riders’,” said the former NZ cricketer.

However, amid the coronavirus lockdown in India, it is highly unlikely the IPL will take place. The BCCI has postponed the T20 event till ”further notice”.