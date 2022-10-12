Melbourne: The Rohit Sharma-led team India will enter the T20 World Cup as one of the favorites to win the elite trophy. However, the start to the campaign hasn’t been promising as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. The team is now mulling over Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for the mega event and in all circumstances, Mohammed Shami is likely to grab the spot left vacant by Jasprit Bumrah.

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee though feels that India should have opted for Umran Malik owing to his express pace. “Umran Malik is bowling at 150 km per hour. I mean when you have the best car in the world, and you leave it in the garage, then what’s the point of having that car? Umran Malik should have been picked in the Indian squad for the World Cup,” Lee told Khaleej Times.

“Yes, he is young, yes, he is raw, but he bowls at 150 kmph, so get him in the team, get him to Australia where the ball flies through. It’s different when you have a guy bowling at 140 kmph and a guy who is bowling at 150 kmph.”

Umran getting a nod for the T20 World Cup squad though is very unlikely as he is reportedly stuck with issues. Also, he is very inexperienced having played just three T20Is for India. Meanwhile, Brett Lee admitted that Jasprit Bumrah’s loss is a massive blow to the Indian team, adding that Bumrah’s absence will put a lot of pressure on bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

“The fact is that Jasprit Bumrah suffered the back injury, it’s huge blow to India’s chances (at the World Cup). I am not saying they can’t do it. They are a wonderful side, but a strong Indian side is the side that has Jasprit Bumrah. That would put pressure on guys like Bhuvneshwar Kumar,” added Lee.