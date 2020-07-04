BRG vs BRD Dream11 Team, ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 – T10: Top Picks, Full Squad Brno Rangers vs Brno Raiders July 4 7:30 PM IST

<h2><strong>BRG vs BRD Dream11 Team And Picks</strong></h2> <p></p>BRG vs BRD Dream11 Tips: The fourth and final weekend league in the ongoing ECN Czech Super Series. Three teams have already made it to the finals. The week 4 will give us our fourth team. Eight matches will be played during the two-day affair with the winner joining Bohemian CC, Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians. <p></p> <p></p>The four teams that will be hoping to progress include Brno Raptors, Moravian CC, Brno Rangers and Brno Raiders. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brno Rangers vs Brno Raiders Toss Time: </strong>7:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Match Start Time: </strong>7:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Brno Cricket Ground <p></p><h2><strong>BRG vs BRD Dream11 Top Picks</strong></h2> <p></p>Aamir Husain (captain), Ganesh Duraisamy (vice-captain), Balaji Subramaniam, Piyush Tripathi, Anzer Khan, Somesekhar Banerjee, Rohit Ogale, Anthony Francis, Vijay Bijalwan, Somsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala <p></p><h2><strong>Brno Rangers vs Brno Raiders Full Squad List</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>BRG:</strong> Arun Mathew, Naveed Ahmed, Somesekhar Banerjee, Sandeep Tiwari, Anthony Francis, Somsuvro Basu, Rahat Ali, Amit Vyas, Balu Babukuttan, Saquib Sadiq, Dylan Steyn, Vikram Padigala, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Rohit Ogale, Ushan Gunathilake <p></p> <p></p><strong>BRD:</strong> Muzamil Dodhy, Praveen Prasad, Sreekanth Nair, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Anzer Khan, Dilu Bhusal, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Raghvendra Singh, Piyush Tripathi, Balaji Subramaniam, Vignesh Surendran, Kudzai Chomusora, Aamir Husain, Vijay Bijalwan, Ganesh Duraisamy <p></p> <p></p><strong><span style="font-size: 14pt;">Check Dream11 Top Picks/ BRG Dream11 Prediction / BRD Dream11 Prediction / Brno Rangers Dream11 Team/ Brno Raiders Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Team Latest/ Cricket Fantasy Tips/Dream11 Tips</span></strong>