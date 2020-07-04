BRG vs BRD Dream11 Team, ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 – T10: Top Picks, Full Squad Brno Rangers vs Brno Raiders July 4 7:30 PM IST

BRG vs BRD Dream11 Team And Picks

BRG vs BRD Dream11 Tips: The fourth and final weekend league in the ongoing ECN Czech Super Series. Three teams have already made it to the finals. The week 4 will give us our fourth team. Eight matches will be played during the two-day affair with the winner joining Bohemian CC, Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians.

The four teams that will be hoping to progress include Brno Raptors, Moravian CC, Brno Rangers and Brno Raiders.

Brno Rangers vs Brno Raiders Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground

BRG vs BRD Dream11 Top Picks

Aamir Husain (captain), Ganesh Duraisamy (vice-captain), Balaji Subramaniam, Piyush Tripathi, Anzer Khan, Somesekhar Banerjee, Rohit Ogale, Anthony Francis, Vijay Bijalwan, Somsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala

Brno Rangers vs Brno Raiders Full Squad List

BRG: Arun Mathew, Naveed Ahmed, Somesekhar Banerjee, Sandeep Tiwari, Anthony Francis, Somsuvro Basu, Rahat Ali, Amit Vyas, Balu Babukuttan, Saquib Sadiq, Dylan Steyn, Vikram Padigala, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Rohit Ogale, Ushan Gunathilake

BRD: Muzamil Dodhy, Praveen Prasad, Sreekanth Nair, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Anzer Khan, Dilu Bhusal, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Raghvendra Singh, Piyush Tripathi, Balaji Subramaniam, Vignesh Surendran, Kudzai Chomusora, Aamir Husain, Vijay Bijalwan, Ganesh Duraisamy

