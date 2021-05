BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, ECS T10 Prague – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Brno Rangers vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, 4:30 PM IST, 7th May

BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, ECS T10 Prague - Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing

BRG vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips, ECS T10 Prague – Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XIs For Brno Rangers vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, 6:30 PM IST, 6th May.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Prague match toss between Brno Rangers vs Prague Barbarians Vandals will take place at 4:00 PM IST May 7 Friday.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

BRG vs PBV My Dream11 Team

Divyendra Singh, Sahil Grover, Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Sabawoon Davizi, Pankaj Pundir, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Rahat Ali, Piyush Kumar, Amritpal Rai, Somsuvro Basu.

Captain – Dylan Steyn, Vice-captain – Piyush Kumar.

BRG vs PBV Probable Playing XIs

Brno Rangers Dylan Steyn (C), Ali Kashif, Sony Mitra (WK), Rahat Ali, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kania Lal, Kudzai Chomusora, Somsuvro Basu, Sandeep Tiwari, Zain Tariq.

Prague Barbarians Vandals Divyendra Singh (C & WK), Sabawoon Davizi, Pradeep Gangappa, Amritpal Rai, Andrew Sim, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Sahil Grover, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Yashwantha Salian, Pankaj Pundir, Piyush Kumar.

BRG vs PBV Squads

Prague Barbarians Vandals Amritpal Rai, Jahanur Hoque, Pydi Karthik, Uday Gali, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Pankaj Pundir, Piyush Kumar, Ravi Sangam, Bilal Samad, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Sabawoon Davizi, Sagar Madhireddy, Sumit Pokdiyal, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Gangappa, Sahil Grover

Brno Rangers: Naveed Ahmed, Jan Hoffmann, Sandeep Tiwari, Somesekhar Banerjee, Ushan Gunathilake, Vikram Padigala, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Somsuvro Basu, Dylan Steyn, Rahat Ali, Kudzai Chomusora, Ali Kashif, Abhijit Kar, Saeed Khan, Vishnu Revi, Saeed Rasul, Sony Mitra

