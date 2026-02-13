Bennett, Muzarabani star as Zimbabwe stun Australia by 23 runs in T20 World Cup 2026 upset

Zimbabwe delivered the first major shock of the T20 World Cup 2026, stunning an injury-hit Australia by 23 runs in a thrilling Group-stage clash on Friday. This was only Zimbabwe’s second-ever T20I win over Australia, their previous victory coming in the 2007 edition.

On a sluggish pitch, Zimbabwe posted 169/2 after being asked to bat first, before restricting Australia to 146 in 19.3 overs to register a famous victory.

Brian Bennett leads Zimbabwe to competitive 169/2

Opener Brian Bennett played a match-defining knock with an unbeaten 64 off 56 balls (7 fours), providing the perfect platform. Useful contributions came from wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani (35) and Ryan Burl (35), while captain Sikandar Raza remained not out on 25 off 13 balls. Zimbabwe reached 125/1 at the end of 15 overs but managed only 44 runs in the final five overs as Australia fought back in the death.

The opening stand between Marumani and Bennett added 61 runs in 7.3 overs, setting a solid foundation. Zimbabwe’s top order capitalized on Australia’s depleted pace attack, though they missed a chance to accelerate earlier with just one six in the entire innings.

Blessing Muzarabani stars with 4/17

Pacer Blessing Muzarabani was the standout performer with the ball, claiming 4/17 in his spell. His disciplined line and length dismantled Australia’s top order and middle, earning him the Player of the Match award. Muzarabani’s ability to swing the new ball and extract bounce on a slow surface proved decisive, making him the architect of Zimbabwe’s historic upset.

Australia’s Top-Order collapse seals their fate

Australia’s chase unraveled early. They slumped to 29/4 in 4.3 overs, losing Josh Inglis (8), Travis Head (17), Cameron Green (0), and Tim David (0) cheaply. Matt Renshaw fought a lone battle with a gritty 65 off 44 balls, while Glenn Maxwell added 31.

A fifth-wicket stand of 77 off 9.5 overs between Renshaw and Maxwell revived Australia briefly, but Ryan Burl broke the partnership by bowling Maxwell. Australia needed 56 from the last five overs, but wickets continued to fall – Marcus Stoinis (6), Ben Dwarshuis (7), Adam Zampa (2), and Matthew Kuhnemann (0 run out).

Zimbabwe’s bowling depth overpowers depleted Australia

Brad Evans took 3/23, while Wellington Masakadza (1/36) and Ryan Burl (1/9) chipped in. With Australia missing frontline bowlers like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Zimbabwe’s bowlers exploited the conditions brilliantly.

A Historic win for Zimbabwe

This victory echoes Zimbabwe’s famous 2007 upset over Australia in Cape Town, when they chased down a low total with one ball to spare under Prosper Utseya’s captaincy. Friday’s result not only boosts Zimbabwe’s campaign but sends a strong message to the rest of the tournament: the underdogs are ready to strike.

Australia’s injury concerns and batting collapse will raise questions ahead of their next matches, while Zimbabwe will carry huge confidence into the rest of the group stage.

