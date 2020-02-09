Former West Indies international Brian Lara and former Australian captain Adam Gilchrist rolled back the years on Sunday during the Big Appeal’s Bushfire Cricket Bash at Junction Oval. During his 11-ball 30, he hit three fours and two sixes.

In the seventh over, the 50-year-old stylish cricketer hit a six over long-off. It was an overpitched ball from former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, to which Lara came down the track and deposited way back in the stands.

Six over mid-off, if you don’t mind! And Brian Lara retires on 30 👏 #BigAppeal pic.twitter.com/HtDYHILu2u cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2020

On the other hand, Gilchrist, too showcased his class when he smashed an 11-ball 17 blitz. He did not last long but gave moments that would be etched in the memories of fans. He smashed former Australian pacer, Brett Lee, for a six over mid-wicket. It was a back of a length delivery from Lee, Gilchrist rocked back and smashed it for the maximum.

Earlier in the day, Gilchrist XI won the toss and opted to field first. Former Australian Test openers Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer opened the batting. Hayden hit the first six of the match when he came down the track and smashed Yuvraj Singh back over his head.

Finally, Ponting XI edged Gilchrist XI by a solitary run in the 10-over thriller.

Meanwhile, the Bushfire Bash raised AU$7.7 million as funds for the Australian Bushfires victims. The raised money would go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.