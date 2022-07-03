Join Me…: Brian Lara Creates A Thread To Congratulate Jasprit Bumrah For Breaking His 19-Year-Old Record | See Epic Tweet

England vs India, 5th Test, Edgbaston: Former West Indies captain Brian Lara took to Twitter and congratulated India stand-in captain for the Edgbaston Test Jasprit Bumrah for taking 35 runs off a Stuart Broad over in the first session of the second day’s play of the rescheduled Test match in Birmingham. Bumrah went past Lara in the process, who took 28 runs off Robin Peterson in 2003 against South Africa. Other notable players to have scored 28 runs in one over are George Bailey and Keshav Maharaj.

Bumrah scored 29 runs off the bat while the other six runs were extras in the form of a wide boundary and a no-ball six. Broad, as luck would have it, was also hit for six sixes in an over by India great Yuvraj Singh in the T20 World Cup in 2007. It goes without saying that Broad would like to forget both the incidents coming in two different forms of the game.

Join me in congratulating the young @Jaspritbumrah93 on breaking the record of Most Runs in a Single Over in Tests. Well done!?#icctestchampionship #testcricket #recordbreaker pic.twitter.com/bVMrpd6p1V Brian Lara (@BrianLara) July 2, 2022

Stuart Broad’s Over vs Jasprit Bumrah read: 4, 4WD, 6NB, 4, 4, 4, 6, 1

While the French Cut did come in handy for Bumrah, there were some pretty good shots played in between that would have made a top-order batter proud. Broad, on the other end, lost the plot and kept bowling short which many including the commentators thought to be ‘ego bowling.’ England, after opting to field first, bowled India out for 416 in the first innings.

With the pitch offereing fair bit of assistance for the bowlers, we can expect a result even if rain plays spoilsport for the next couple of days.