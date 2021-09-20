Dubai: A week after Virat Kohli made the announcement that he would step down as India’s T20 captain after the T20 World Cup, fans would not have guessed that there are more surprises in store. But on Sunday, while Chennai was playing Mumbai in the UAE leg opener, Kohli in a video interview – announced that he would resign as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore side. While some are not happy with the call, former cricketers Brian Lara and Sanjay Manjrekar have hailed the decision.

Lara hailed the decision and said that he is proud of it because Kohli had taken this call at the peak of his career. “Proud of someone who is at the height of his career and makes a decision such as this,” Lara told Star Sports.

“I mean, it’s pretty straightforward. He has said it as clear as possible. He wants to understand his workload and keep committing to the responsibility he has. Very well put together (his statement),” he added further.

Manjrekar felt Kohli’s decision proves that he gives Test cricket a lot of importance.

He’s himself very modern, in his thinking, looks and the way he plays cricket, but… this proves it again that Test cricket is his first choice,” Manjrekar while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

It would be interesting to see the impact Kohli’s decision has on his team as RCB takes on KKR on Monday in their UAE opener. The are currently placed third in the points table and are in with a real good chance of making the playoffs.