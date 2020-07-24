After IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel made the big announcement, confirming the dates for the T20 League on Friday afternoon, social media could not hold back and went berserk as expected.

Earlier, a BCCI source speaking to PTI had confirmed the tentative dates, but Patel’s announcement has given fans just what they wanted during the tough times.

Here is how Twitterverse rejoiced the decision:

Fasten your seat belts #IPL2020 a reality , a packed schedule of exciting cricket , but protocols and regulations too ,very good news for the game and I can’t wait for the ride @IPL #BCCI S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) July 24, 2020

The decks are clearing for #IPL2020. 51 days means it is not full of double headers either. I guess the next step, post Govt approvals, will be to work with health and quarantine protocols in the UAE to determine procedures for playing and broadcasting. Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 24, 2020

Confirmed by #IPL Chairman! #IPL2020 to be played from September 19, final to be held on November 8.. #UAE Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 24, 2020

#IPL2020 will begin on September 19 & will go on till November 8 (Final day), #IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirms the same 👌👍 Venue : #UAE 51 days of blockbuster cricket and entertainment Thiruvizha 😎 Can’t wait! Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) July 24, 2020

*#IPL2020 to be played from September 19* Cricket fans : pic.twitter.com/bI8pjqiUua Tweeting Quarantino (@rohitadhikari92) July 24, 2020

While speaking to IANS, Patel said that the decision was taken after a discussion with the board and the franchises have been informed about the same.

“We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same,” Patel told IANS.

“The GC will meet shortly but we have finalised the schedule. It will run from September 19 to November 8. We expect the government approval to come through. It is a full 51-day IPL,” Patel confirmed the development after PTI reported the dates on Thursday.

“Shouldn’t be a problem. The England-Australia series ends on September 15. So, we should have them flying in directly to Dubai. We will discuss the final matters in the governing council meeting next week,” he said.