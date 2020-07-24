After IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel made the big announcement, confirming the dates for the T20 League on Friday afternoon, social media could not hold back and went berserk as expected. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, a BCCI source speaking to PTI had confirmed the tentative dates, but Patel's announcement has given fans just what they wanted during the tough times. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how Twitterverse rejoiced the decision: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Fasten your seat belts <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> a reality , a packed schedule of exciting cricket , but protocols and regulations too ,very good news for the game and I can't wait for the ride <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCCI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCCI</a></p> <p></p> S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) <a href="https://twitter.com/s_badrinath/status/1286568706537971713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The decks are clearing for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a>. 51 days means it is not full of double headers either. I guess the next step, post Govt approvals, will be to work with health and quarantine protocols in the UAE to determine procedures for playing and broadcasting.</p> <p></p> Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) <a href="https://twitter.com/bhogleharsha/status/1286562580001984514?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Confirmed by <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL</a> Chairman! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> to be played from September 19, final to be held on November 8.. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UAE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UAE</a></p> <p></p> Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) <a href="https://twitter.com/rameshlaus/status/1286554634069225472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> will begin on September 19 &amp; will go on till November 8 (Final day), <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL</a> chairman Brijesh Patel confirms the same &#x1f44c;&#x1f44d;</p> <p></p>Venue : <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UAE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UAE</a> <p></p> <p></p>51 days of blockbuster cricket and entertainment Thiruvizha &#x1f60e; Can't wait! <p></p> <p></p> Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) <a href="https://twitter.com/LMKMovieManiac/status/1286559081990197248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">*<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> to be played from September 19*</p> <p></p>Cricket fans : <a href="https://t.co/bI8pjqiUua">pic.twitter.com/bI8pjqiUua</a> <p></p> <p></p> Tweeting Quarantino (@rohitadhikari92) <a href="https://twitter.com/rohitadhikari92/status/1286570807980777472?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> <p></p>Trophy to RCB <a href="https://t.co/Et5WsBhq2V">pic.twitter.com/Et5WsBhq2V</a></p> <p></p> Muskurahat &#x1f338;&#x1f49a; (@__Muskurahat__) <a href="https://twitter.com/__Muskurahat__/status/1286571461822447616?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>While speaking to IANS, Patel said that the decision was taken after a discussion with the board and the franchises have been informed about the same. <p></p> <p></p><b><em>"We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same,"</em> </b> Patel told IANS. <p></p> <p></p><strong><em>"The GC will meet shortly but we have finalised the schedule. It will run from September 19 to November 8. We expect the government approval to come through. It is a full 51-day IPL,"</em></strong> Patel confirmed the development after PTI reported the dates on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p><em><b>"Shouldn't be a problem. The England-Australia series ends on September 15. So, we should have them flying in directly to Dubai. We will discuss the final matters in the governing council meeting next week,"</b></em> he said.