Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 18 HEA vs SCO 2019-20 in Queensland: In the match number 18 of Big Bash League 2019-20, Brisbane Heat will square off against Perth Scorchers in exciting BBL battle at the Carrara Oval, Queensland on Wednesday. Brisbane are coming into this contest after an eight-day long break and would want to continue their winning momentum. Interestingly, both the sides won and lost their previous encounters respectively by a similar margin of 48 runs. While the Heat got the better of the Sydney Sixers defending 209, the Scorchers went down to the Sixers chasing 175.

Led by explosive opener Chris Lynn, Brisbane have played only three matches so far winning only one and are scheduled to play four matches in next nine days. Their performances during this period will determine their fortunes in the tournament. On the other hand, Perth have already lost three games out of four and would be desperate to get their BBL campaign back on track.

TOSS – The toss between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers will take place at 1.15 PM (IST).

Time: 1.40 PM IST.

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Tom Banton (C), Josh Inglis

Batsmen Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone

All-rounders Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers Fawad Ahmed, Chris Jordan (VC), Jhye Richardson

HEA vs SCO Probable Playing XIs

Brisbane Heat: Tom Banton, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (C), Matt Renshaw, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Ben Cutting, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan.

Perth Scorchers: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (WK), Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh (C), Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed.

HEA vs SCO SQUADS

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn (C), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Ben Cutting, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Josh Lalor, Ben Laughlin, Zahir Khan, Tom Banton, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Perth Scorchers: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh (C), Cameron Green, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed, Tim David, Joel Paris.

