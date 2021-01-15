Batting great Sunil Gavaskar believes that Indian bowlers were committed to the task as they claimed five wickets on the Day 1 of the Brisbane Test. Team India had to play with an inexperienced bowling line up at The Gabba with the likes of Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, and Shardul Thakur.

However, Gavaskar said India had a good chance to restrict the hosts on Day 1 but Cameron Green and Tim Paine took the control of the innings.

“The Indian bowlers get the first wickets but they struggle to get the last five wickets,” Gavaskar said in the Extraaa Innings show aired on Sony Sports Network after the end of first day’s play in Brisbane.

“India at least till tea time were controlling the game. If they got another couple of wickets then you could’ve said the day was India’s India had a really good chance of restricting Australia if they had got another wicket but this unbeaten partnership as taken it towards Australia,” Gavaskar said.

Team India is going through several injury crises in the bowling department with Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav.

The legendary cricketer said that despite being inexperienced, the Indian bowlers were committed to the task on Day 1.

“I think the Indian attack did exceptionally well. When you look at Shardul (Thakur), he had hardly bowled a dozen delivery when he had played his first Test, Navdeep Saini just one Test match old so also (Mohammed) Siraj, T Natarajan, and (Washington) Sundar playing their first games so for all that the first 5 wickets that they’ve taken tells you how much they were committed to the task,” he said.

Gavaskar further recalled India’s first-ever Test match in England and said he hopes India restrict Australia to 350.

“Like it has happened since 1932, when India played their first game in England, they had England’s top five out for a low score and the last five added a lot of runs. So that has been the story of Indian cricket.

“I’m only hoping they don’t struggle as much as 1932 or subsequently and they restrict Australia to maybe 350 or thereabouts,” Gavaskar said.