Facing criticism around his untimely dismissal on day 2 of the fourth and final Test, Rohit Sharma said he has – no regrets – of playing the aerial shot off the bowling of Nathan Lyon in Brisbane on Saturday. Rohit looked in good touch during his 44 off 74 balls but was dismissed trying to play a lofted drive off Lyon over mid-wicket. In the past as well, this kind of shots has often brought about his dismissal of the India Test vice-captain. It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that among all top-order batsmen across both sides, Rohit looked the most comfortable and till his dismissal never looked like being troubled by the four-pronged attack.

“You always have a plan and I actually have no regret of playing that shot. It is something that I always like to do – put pressure on bowlers. Nathan Lyon is a smart bowler and he bowled into me which made it difficult for me to get some elevation,” Rohit said at the post-match virtual conference.

His shot selection invited criticism from the commentary box. India were 62 for two at stumps when Rohit could have gone for a big score after a good start.

The 33-year-old Rohit understands the disappointment but in his defence would explain why he went for that kind of a high-risk stroke. It’s not that it is that shot coming out of nowhere. It’s a shot that I have played well in the past. That’s something that I back myself to play and that’s the kind of role I play in this team. When it looks like that, it looks bad, but I don’t think too much as my focus is to make it count once I am in, he said.

Having said that, there is a process I like to follow. Sometimes you get out and sometimes it goes over the ropes. Unfortunate and sad dismissal in the end to be honest. As I said, those are my shots and I will keep playing them,” the senior player was forthright about his mind-set.

As he has always maintained, Rohit doesn’t have much time for his critics and would rather focus on the role his team wants him to perform. “The team has shown lot of confidence in me. It’s just that I have to do what the team expects me to do and not worry about what happens anywhere else or what people talk about.”

The India deputy has had starts in all three innings — 27 and 52 in Sydney apart from his 44 over in Brisbane. He explained about the technical adjustments that he made in Sydney and now in Brisbane as he has tackled the Australian pacers well.

“In Sydney, there wasn’t much bounce, so I was staying on leg stump of the ball and here I knew the line and lengths particulary of the two right handers (Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood), they try and test you outside the off-stump all the time.

“So, here, I came a little bit on the off-stump to make sure that I cover the line and don’t push my hands outside the off-stump. That’s the little adjustment that I did,” he explained.