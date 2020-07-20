Broad strikes as England eye 2nd Test win against West Indies

Stuart Broad took two quick wickets to leave the West Indies reeling as England pressed for a series-levelling win in the second Test on Monday after a dashing innings by Ben Stokes. <p></p> <p></p>West Indies were 25-3 at lunch on the final day at Old Trafford, chasing a nominal target of 312 after the hosts declared, but with their main goal to bat out the day and preserve their 1-0 lead in the three-match series. <p></p> <p></p>Recalled paceman Broad, controversially rested from England's four-wicket defeat in the first Test at Southampton, had lunch figures of 2-17 from six overs. <p></p> <p></p>Broad had already rocked the West Indies with a spell of three wickets for one run in 14 balls during their first-innings 287. <p></p> <p></p>And he was on target again Monday, with Broad, England's second-most successful Test bowler of all time, striking just five balls into the tourists' second innings. <p></p> <p></p>Broad had John Campbell caught behind by Jos Buttler, although it needed the bowler's plea for a review, which England captain Joe Root answered at the last moment, to reveal a thin edge. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>Chris Woakes then had West Indies dangerman Kraigg Brathwaite, who top-scored with 75 in the tourists' first innings, lbw for 12. <p></p> <p></p>And West Indies were 23-3 when Broad bowled Shai Hope with an excellent delivery that clipped the top of off stump. <p></p><h2>- Stokes show -</h2> <p></p>Earlier, Stokes, promoted to open in a quest for quick runs, made 78 not out off 57 balls, including four fours and three sixes, to take England to 129-3 declared in their second innings. <p></p> <p></p>Having batted cautiously before upping the tempo during a brilliant 176 in England's first innings 469-9 declared, star all-rounder Stokes produced another brilliantly judged batting display. <p></p> <p></p>England resumed on their overnight 37-2, with Stokes 16 not out and Root eight not out. <p></p> <p></p>West Indies captain Jason Holder, knowing what England wanted to do, spread the field and far wide. <p></p> <p></p>But Stokes still took 14 runs off the first over of the day, bowled by Kemar Roach. <p></p> <p></p>The left-handed batsman smashed the fast bowler's fourth ball past a static long-off for four and next ball took the fielder out of the equation with a huge drive over his head for six. <p></p> <p></p>Next over, Stokes should have been out for 29 when the star all-rounder slogged Shannon Gabriel to deep extra cover only for Campbell to drop a routine catch. <p></p> <p></p>Stokes punished the West Indies for that error, going to fifty with a six off Gabriel that cleared the towering Holder at long-off. <p></p> <p></p>Root was then run out but England vice-captain Stokes continued his assault by powerfully driving Holder for six before elegantly gliding him to four down to third man off successive balls. <p></p> <p></p>With England having scored 92 runs off 11 overs on Monday, Root declared to give then 85 overs in which to force victory. <p></p> <p></p>The third Test, also being staged at Old Trafford, starts on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>(With agency inputs)