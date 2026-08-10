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Brook, Greaves, Hasan nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month award

Brook, Greaves, Hasan nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Aug 10, 2026, 06:43 PM IST

Published On Aug 10, 2026, 06:43 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 10, 2026, 06:43 PM IST

Star players Brook, Greaves, Hasan nominated for ICC award (1)

Brook, Greaves, Hasan nominated for ICC award (1)

England’s white-ball captain Harry Brook, West Indies seam-bowling all-rounder Justin Greaves and Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan have been nominated for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for July 2026 following their stellar performances.

Brook led England to white-ball series wins over India on the back of a dominant display in the shortest format. The right-handed batter finished as the top run-getter in the five-match T20I series by amassing 229 runs at an average of 114.50 while striking at an explosive 214.01 to claim the Player of the Series award. He also contributed 32 runs in two ODIs at a strike rate of 114.28.

Brook and Greaves impress with bat and ball in stellar month

On the other hand, Greaves enjoyed a sensational month with both bat and ball in Test cricket. The 32-year-old struck a brilliant 180 in the first Test against Sri Lanka at North Sound, Antigua, to help West Indies secure a draw and eventually seal the series 1-0.

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He then turned match-winner with the ball against Pakistan in Tarouba – bagging figures of 5-27 in the first innings and 2-12 in the second to anchor a West Indies victory. Greaves finished the month with 215 runs at an average of 71.66 and picked up eight wickets at a miserly average of 10.25 across two Tests, alongside featuring in two ODIs.

Hasan earns maiden ICC nomination after Zimbabwe tour

Meanwhile, Hasan has earned his maiden nomination after emerging as the standout batter during Bangladesh’s white-ball tour of Zimbabwe, where he was the leading run-scorer in both ODI and T20I series.

The left-handed opener scored 159 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 89.83 in three ODIs before adding another 140 runs at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 127.27 in the T20I series.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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