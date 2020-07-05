BRP vs BRD Dream11 Team, ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 – T10: Top Picks, Full Squad Brno Raptors vs Brno Raiders July 5 3:30 PM IST

BRP vs BRD Dream11 Team And Picks

BRP vs BRD Dream11 Tips: The fourth and final weekend league in the ongoing ECN Czech Super Series. Three teams have already made it to the finals. The week 4 will give us our fourth team. Eight matches will be played during the two-day affair with the winner joining Bohemian CC, Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians.

The four teams that will be hoping to progress include Brno Raptors, Moravian CC, Brno Rangers and Brno Raiders.

Brno Raptors vs Brno Raiders Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground

BRP vs BRD Dream11 Top Picks

Sandeep Naidu (captain), Aamir Husain (vice-captain), Basavantaray Madival, Piyush Tripathi, Raghvendra Singh, Kudzai Chomusora, Vijay Bijalwan, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Jan Hoffmann, Vivek Raxwal, Muhammad Ansar

Brno Raptors vs Brno Raiders Full Squad List

BRP: Sandeep Naidu, Machris Dias, Ali Kashif, Chirag Kheradiya, Varun Mehta, Muhammad Ansar, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Sudeep Roy, Suresh Ramaro, Vivek Raxwal, Mark Smart, Basavantaray Madival, Amol Kshirsagar, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Jan Hoffmann

BRD: Sreekanth Nair, Vignesh Surendran, Vasudevan, Ganesh Duraisamy, Dilu Bhusal, Raghvendra Singh, Piyush Tripathi, Muzamil Dodhy, Aamir Husain, Vijay Bijalwan, Kudzai Chomusora, Arunkumar Praveen Prasad, Balaji Subramaniam, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Anzer Khan

