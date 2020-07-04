BRP vs BRG Dream11 Team, ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 – T10: Top Picks, Full Squad Brno Raptors vs Brno Rangers July 4 3:30 PM IST

BRP vs BRG Dream11 Team And Picks

BRP vs BRG Dream11 Tips: The fourth and final weekend league in the ongoing ECN Czech Super Series. Three teams have already made it to the finals. The week 4 will give us our fourth team. Eight matches will be played during the two-day affair with the winner joining Bohemian CC, Prague Spartans Vanguards and Prague Barbarians.

The four teams that will be hoping to progress include Brno Raptors, Moravian CC, Brno Rangers and Brno Raiders.

Brno Raptors vs Brno Rangers Toss Time: 3:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Brno Cricket Ground

BRP vs BRG Dream11 Top Picks

Sandeep Naidu (captain), Suresh Ramaro (vice-captain), Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Muhammad Ansar, Chirag Kheradiya, Mark Smart, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Machris Dias, Sandeep Tiwari, Vikram Padigala

Brno Raptors vs Brno Rangers Full Squad List

BRP: Mark Smart, Ali Kashif, Machris Dias, Amol Kshirsagar, Basavantaray Madival, Sandeep Naidu, Vivek Raxwal, Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Jan Hoffmann, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Sudeep Roy, Chirag Kheradiya, Varun Mehta, Muhammad Ansar, Suresh Ramaro

BRG: Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Rohit Ogale, Ushan Gunathilake, Anthony Francis, Somsuvro Basu, Rahat Ali, Amit Vyas, Balu Babukuttan, Saquib Sadiq, Arun Mathew, Naveed Ahmed, Somesekhar Banerjee, Sandeep Tiwari, Dylan Steyn, Vikram Padigala

