BSCR vs BSVB Dream11 August 13, 4:30 PM IST: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 – Dresden Match at Ostrapark Thursday

BSCR va BSVB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

BSC Rehberge vs BSV Britannia Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BSCR va BSVB at Ostrapark: BSC Rehberge will take on BSV Britannia at 4:30 PM IST in what will be the 18th match of the league.

T10 cricket continues in Europe with ECS T10-Dresden latest in the list. Five teams are vying for the title including Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles.

The teams will feature in 24 matches across five days.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 match toss between BSC Rehberge and BSV Britannia will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden

BSCR va BSVB My Dream11 Team

Rohit Singh (captain), Sahid Liaqat (vice-captain), Mohit Negi, Shahnawaz Gaurav Lohia, Waleed Ahmed, Javed Iqbal, Ahmad, Imran Chaudhry, Faisal Khan, Hitesh Thakur, Waqas Virk

BSCR va BSVB Squads

BSCR Squad: Saeed Safi, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Sadiq Sabah, Masood Hasan, Ijaz Ahmad, Ali Butt, Ganidu Arumadura, Saddam Gill, Imran Bhukari, Yousaf Khan, Atta ur Rahman, Sohel Mia, Asad Naqvi, Musthafa Muhammed, Imran Chaudhary, Javed Iqbal, Jafer Luqman, Sahid Liaqat, Ronson Muliyil, Salman Azhar

BSVB Squad: Rohit Singh, Gaurav Lohia, Sandan Chintanippu, Kumar Shouradhya, Shubham Patil, Ali Chatha, Nithin Das, Sahib Singh, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Saad Ali Jan, Waqas Latif, Ataullah Baloz, Vijay Lakshmanan, Waleed Ahmed, Raza Afaq, Omid Omanzai, Mohit Negi, Sanish Goyal, Faisal Khan, Waqas Virk, Najibullah Yasser, Zamir Haider, Hitesh Thakur

