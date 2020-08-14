BSCR vs RCD Dream11: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s 2nd Semifinal of ECS T10 – Dresden Match at Ostrapark, August 14, 3:30 PM IST Friday

BSCR vs RCD Dream11 Tips And Prediction

BSC Rehberge vs RC Dresden Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BSCR vs RCD, 2nd Semifinal at Ostrapark: In the second semifinal clash of the league, second-placed BSC Rehberge will take the field against RC Dresden for a place in the final which will be played later today.

T10 cricket continues in Europe with ECS T10-Dresden latest in the list. Five teams were vying for the title including Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles.

The teams will feature in 24 matches across five days.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 toss for the first semifinal between BSC Rehberge and RC Dresden will take place at 3:00 PM (IST).

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden

BSCR vs RCD My Dream11 Team

Kapil Chandnani (captain), Javed Iqbal (vice-captain), Imran Chaudry, Musthafa Muhammed, Syed Waqar, Saeed Safi, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Rahul Grover, Shahrukh Khan, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Shahnawaz Ahmad

BSC Rehberge vs RC Dresden Full Squads

BSCR: Saddam Gill, Musthafa Muhammed, Atta ur Rahman, Sohel Mia, Asad Naqvi, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Ronson Muliyil, Salman Azhar, Imran Chaudhary, Javed Iqbal, Saeed Safi, Jafer Luqman, Sajid Liaqat, Imran Bhukari, Yousaf Khan, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Sadiq Sabah, Masood Hasan, Ijaz Ahmad, Ali Butt, Ganidu Arumadura

RCD: Gulzar Rasool, Ashwin Prakash, Waris Taghr, Almas Tariq, Norullah Salarzai, Md Uzzal Hossain, Ali Haider, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Dipankar Mukherjee, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Aniruddh Das, Azam Ali Rajput, Himanshu Bharadwaj, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Shahrukh Khan, Nilkantha Sahoo, Ganesh Patil, Mujib Alrahman, Jobin Varghese, Belal Zadran, Sandeep Kamboj, Vivek Nandkumar, Rahul Grover, Kapil Chandani, Syed Waqar Hussain, Mohammed Nizamul Islam, Waqas Khalil

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BSCR Dream11 Team/ RCD Dream11 Team/ BSC Rehberge Dream11 Team/ RC Dresden Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more