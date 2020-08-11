BSCR vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 – Dresden Match August 11, 4:30 PM IST

BSCR vs USGC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

BSC Rehberge vs USG Chemnitz Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BSCR vs USGC at Ostrapark: In what promises to be a close affair, BSC Rehberge will lock horns with USG Chemnitz at 4:30 PM IST in a T10 match of the ongoing Dresden T10 competition,

BSC Rehberge vs USG Chemnitz Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BSCR vs USGC, ECS T10 Dresden, BSC Rehberge Dream 11 Team Player List, USG Chemnitz Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips BSC Rehberge vs USG Chemnitz T10 match, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – BSCR vs USGC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips BSC Rehberge vs USG Chemnitz ECS T10 Dresden

T10 cricket continues in Europe with ECS T10-Dresden latest in the list. Five teams are vying for the title including Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles.

The teams will feature in 24 matches across five days.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 match toss between BSC Rehberge and USG Chemnitz will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden

BSCR vs USGC My Dream11 Team

Imran Chaudry (captain), Akash Chougale (vice-captain), Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Salman Azhar, Masood Hasan, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Abdul Basir, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Jaced Iqbal, Sohel Mia, Adith Narayanan

BSCR vs USGC Squads

USGC: Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Zakki Rezai, Ananthu Ajikumar, Anand Vijayalakshmi, Balaji Venkatraj, Arul Dinesh, Rajesh Nagaraja, Sibaji Roy, Gopinath Manoharan, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Naga Pawankumar, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Ravi Prakash Singh, Sahith Reddy, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Varun Soraganvi, Mohammad Rubel, Abdul Basir, Saeedullah Amarkheal

BSCR: Atta ur Rahman Shinwari, Imran Chaudry, Shahnawaz Ahmad, Jafer Luqman, Ali Butt, Ganidu Arumadura, Saddam Gill, Javed Iqbal, Sadiq Sabah, Sohel Mia, Imran Bukhari, Yousaf Khan, Masood Hasan, Asad Naqvi, Ijaz Ahmad, Saeed Safi, Sajid Liaqat, Musthafa Muhammed, Salman Azhar, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Ronson Muliyil

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BSCR Dream11 Team/ USGC Dream11 Team/ USG Chemnitz Dream11 Team/ Berlin Eagles CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more