BSVB vs BECC Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 – Dresden Match August 12, 4:30 PM IST

BSVB vs BECC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

BSV Britannia vs Berlin Eagles CC Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BSVB vs BECC at Ostrapark: For the second time today, Berlin Eagles CC will take on BSV Britannia at 4:30 PM IST.

Will the tables be turned after what happened in their first meeting of the day?

T10 cricket continues in Europe with ECS T10-Dresden latest in the list. Five teams are vying for the title including Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles.

The teams will feature in 24 matches across five days.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 match toss between BSV Britannia and Berlin Eagles CC will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden

BSVB vs BECC My Dream11 Team

Mohit Negi (captain), Zahid Mahmood (vice-captain), Bashar Khan, Chamila Bandara, Naseer Hamed, Nouman Stanikzai, Arasalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Rohit Singh, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmad

BSVB vs BECC Squads

BSVB: Raza Afaq, Saad Ali Jan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Shubham Patil, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Kumar Shouradhya, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Sanish Goyal, Gaurav Lohia

BECC: Chamila Bandara, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Omkar Patil, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Usman Hadi, Saad Javed, Reuben Davies, Karan Singh, Naser Hamed, Arshad Tausef, Habibullah Safi, Zahid Mahmood, Arsalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Mudassir Bacha, Mohammad Shinwari, Nouman Stanikzai, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Aslamkhan Zadran, Zeeshan Sahi

