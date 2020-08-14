BSVB vs USGC Dream11 August 14, 1st Semifinal, 1:30 PM IST: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 – Dresden Match at Ostrapark Friday

BSVB vs USGC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

BSV Britannia vs USG Chemnitz Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BSVB vs USGC, 1st Semifinal at Ostrapark: We are into the final stage of the ECS T10 – Dresden with semifinals, third-place playoff and the finale scheduled for today. In the first semifinal, top-placed BSV Britannia will lock horns with USG Chemnitz who finished fourth after the end of group stage.

T10 cricket continues in Europe with ECS T10-Dresden latest in the list. Five teams were vying for the title including Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles.

The teams will feature in 24 matches across five days.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 toss for the first semifinal between BSV Britannia and USG Chemnitz will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden

BSVB vs USGC My Dream11 Team

Gopinath Manoharan (captain), Sanish Goyal (vice-captain), Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Vijay Lakshmanan, Faisal Khan, Mohit Negi, Rohit Singh, Abdul Basir, Adith Narayanan, Sahith Reddy, Hitesh Thakur

BSV Britannia vs USG Chemnitz Full Squads

BSVB: Sahib Singh, Hitesh Thakur, Shubham Patil, Raza Afaq, Saad Ali Jan, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Sandan Chintanippu, Sanish Goyal, Gaurav Lohia, Nithin Das, Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Mohit Negi, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Nadjibullah Yasser, Kumar Shouradhya, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai

USGC: Karthikeyan Manga, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Saeedullah Amarkhael, Muhammad Rubel, Zakki Rezai, Balaji Venkatraj, Adith Narayanan, Akash Chougale, Sibaji Roy, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga, Ravi Prakash Singh, Naga Pawankumar, Anand Vijaylakshmi, Ananthu Ajikumar, Arul Dinesh, Gopinath Manoharan, Rajesh Nagaraja, Varun Soraganvi, Sahith Reddy, Abdul Basir, Abdulsamad Stanikzai

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BSVB Dream11 Team/ USGC Dream11 Team/ BSV Britannia Dream11 Team/ USG Chemnitz Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more