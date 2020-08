BSVB vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s ECS T10 – Dresden Match August 13, 6:30 PM IST

BSVB vs USGC Dream11 Team Prediction And Toss Timing: Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's ECS T10 - Dresden

BSVB vs USGC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

BSV Britannia vs USG Chemnitz Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s BSVB vs USGC at Ostrapark: BSVB will take on USGC at 6:30 PM IST.

The game between BSVB and BSC Rehberge on August 12 (Wednesday) was won by the former. After opting to bat first, BSVB scored 93/4 courtesy Rohit Singh’s 20-ball 32. In reply, BSCR lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 61 in 6.5 overs. For BSVB, Sanish Goyal took five wickets.

BSVB vs USGC TOSS – 6:00 PM IST

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark, Dresden

BSVB vs USGC My Dream11 Team

Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Gopinath Manoharan, Faisal Khan, Hitesh Thakur, Rajesh Nagaraja, Abdulsamad Stanikza, Rohit Singh (c), Abdul Basir (vc), Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Sanish Goyal

BSVB vs USGC Squads

BSVB: Raza Afaq, Saad Ali Jan, Sandan Chintanippu, Hitesh Thakur, Mohit Negi, Ali Chatha, Vijay Lakshmanan, Zamir Haider, Faisal Khan, Shubham Patil, Rohit Singh, Waqas Virk, Nadjibullah Yasser, Kumar Shouradhya, Ataullah Baloz, Omid Osmanzai, Nithin Das, Waqas Latif, Waleed Ahmed, Sahib Singh, Hazrat Ahmadzai, Sanish Goyal, Gaurav Lohia

USGC: Anand Vijayalakshmi, Ananthu Ajikumar, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Mohammad Rubel, Gopinath Manoharan, Arul Dinesh, Zakki Rezai, Varun Soraganvi, Sibaji Roy, Dandeep Shivalingegowda, Ravi Singh, Akash Chougale, Balaji Venkatraj, Sahith Reddy, Naga Pawankumar, Adith Narayanan, Rahulganapathi Mathavan, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga, Rajesh Nagaraja and Abdul Basir

