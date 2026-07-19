Bukayo Saka makes history as England beat France 6-4 in FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place play-off

England gave an attacking masterclass to beat France 6-4 in an unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place play-off at Miami Stadium. The win saw England claim third place in the tournament, their best World Cup performance since lifting the trophy in 1966.

It was a game to entertain the fans from start to finish with both sides scoring 10 goals between them in a record-breaking game.

Bukayo Saka creates history with brilliant hat-trick

The night belonged to Bukayo Saka, who scored three goals to write his name into England’s football history.

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Saka became only the second England player to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup knockout match. The first was Geoff Hurst, who famously scored three goals in the 1966 World Cup final.

The Arsenal forward also joined Brazilian legend Pele as only the second player to score a World Cup hat-trick against France.

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England dominate first half with four unanswered goals

England took control of the game right from the opening whistle.

Declan Rice gave his side the lead in the third minute before Ezri Konsa doubled the advantage in the 18th minute.

Saka then took centre stage by scoring twice before halftime. He found the net in the 37th minute and struck again during first-half stoppage time, giving England a commanding 4-0 lead at the break.

There was little to shout about for France in the first 45 minutes as England kept possession and looked a threat every time they went forward.

France fight back but England hold their nerve

Despite trailing by four goals, France produced an impressive comeback after halftime.

Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the 48th minute before Bradley Barcola scored six minutes later to reduce the deficit.

Mbappe struck again in the 66th minute, making it 4-3 and putting England under real pressure.

However, France’s momentum was interrupted when Malo Gusto fouled Djed Spence inside the penalty area. Saka calmly converted the resulting penalty to complete his hat-trick and restore England’s two-goal cushion.

Ousmane Dembele scored deep into stoppage time to keep France’s hopes alive, but Jude Bellingham responded almost immediately with England’s sixth goal to seal an entertaining 6-4 victory.

England achieve best World Cup finish in six decades

The win secured England’s best FIFA World Cup finish since lifting the trophy in 1966.

It also marked England’s highest-ever finish at a World Cup held outside their home country.

The third-place play-off also entered the record books as the highest-scoring match for third place in FIFA World Cup history, with 10 goals scored. The previous record came in 1958 when France defeated West Germany 6-3.

Saka and England end campaign with confidence

Although England narrowly missed out on reaching the World Cup final, their performance against France offered plenty of positives for the future.

England finished the tournament on a high thanks to Saka’s historic hat-trick, as well as goals from Declan Rice, Ezri Konsa and Jude Bellingham, while France’s spirited comeback showcased the quality both teams have heading into future international competitions.