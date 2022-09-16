Bulletproof Busses, Helicopter Surveillance And Rooftop Snipers As England Return to Pakistan After 17 Years

Karachi: The England Cricket team arrived in Pakistan after a huge gap of 17 years. The team was set to play a two-match T20I series ahead of the 20 World Cup 2021 in the country but pulled out after New Zealand’s withdrawal from the Pakistan tour due to security issues. Post the heinous attack on the Sri Lanka team in 2009, teams have refrained from touring Pakistan, however, the last few years have seen major teams like South Africa and Australia play in the country.

Things were looking good for Pakistan, but the sudden withdrawal of the New Zealand team pegged them back. However, when Pakistan successfully hosted Australia, England also decided to go ahead with the series.

The Australia series saw massive security for the Australian team, and the England series will be no different. Deputy superintendent police Dr. Maqsood Ahmed revealed that Special Security Units along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies will be deployed at the National Stadium in Karachi for the safety of players. He also said that Aerial surveillance will be done during the movement of the two cricket squads.

“The Special Security Unit’s commandos will perform security duties along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies at the National Stadium in Karachi,” deputy superintendent police Dr. Maqsood Ahmed told Arab News, adding “sharp shooters will also be deployed at sensitive places” for the protection of the visiting team.

“Aerial surveillance will be done during the movement of the two cricket squads,” he continued while promising “foolproof” security measures.

Meanwhile, a VVIP protection, a level which is given to state heads, has been given to the England cricket team as they arrived in England. Almost half a dozen bulletproof minibuses have been arranged for daily travel, and more than 300 security personnel have been placed at the team hotel, including armed plainclothes officers and machine-gun guards.

All roads leading to the stadium will be closed on match days, snipers will be placed on rooftops and the teams’ journey will be monitored via helicopter. “Visually it seems excessive, but of course it’s there to make sure everything runs smoothly,” said Buttler on the heavy security in Pakistan.