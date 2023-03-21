Bumrah Can't Change His Action Now: Shoaib Akhtar Suggests Jasprit Bumrah To Stick With His Original Bowling Action

Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is currently recovering from a back injury that ruled him out of action from the IPL and World Test Championship.

New Delhi: Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is currently recovering from a back injury that ruled him out of action from the IPL and World Test Championship. He recently got surgery for it in New Zealand and would hopefully be back before the 50-over World Cup set to be hosted by India later this year. Team India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is currently recovering from a back injury that ruled him out of action from the IPL and World Test Championship. He recently got surgery for it in New Zealand and would hopefully be back before the 50-over World Cup set to be hosted by India later this year.

Many former and legendary pacers have suggested Bumrah to change his bowling action to avoid further future injuries. Bumrah has a small run-up, so all the speed in his bowling comes from his follow-through, this puts a lot of pressure on his back.

Amidst all these suggestions, former Pakistan pacer and legend Shoaib Akhtar has given a surprising statement on the matter. He believes Bumrah should stick to his original action as it is what gave him lots of success.

"Bumrah can't change his action now because that's what has given him success. He is a very courageous fast bowler and I like the aggression that he has in his bowling. I wish he recovered quickly and makes a strong comeback," Akhtar said during an interview with Sports Tak.

"When Jasprit Bumrah loads up, that puts pressure on his spinal cord. He pivots with his back, while we are more side-on and can use our thighs or even arms. But he doesn't have that leverage. His action is just not sustainable if he plays every game," Akhtar said while analysing Bumrah's injury.

Akhtar later also spoke on how Bumrah's injury could have been handled better. He said "Bumrah could have been managed better and he could have himself realized that he has to pick and choose which formats he had to play. If I was a part of the management, I would tell Bumrah that he would play just 3 out of every 5 ODIs and then I would put him into the pool for swimming."

"I would make him do 500 laps as swimming would help his back get more flexible. More time in the pool, in the gym, and stretching with weights would help his back muscles and spine get more flexible," he added.