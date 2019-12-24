Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins was in for a major payday on December 19 (Thursday) after he was snapped by Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs. 15.5 crore at the recently-concluded IPL 2020 Auction to become the most expensive foreign buy in the history of the IPL, the second most expensive buy at the auction.

Cummins’s figure went past England all-rounder Ben Stokes’s auction bid of 14.5 crores at the IPL 2017 auctions.

With such a huge amount of money coming his way, Cummins said he will try his best “not to change” and believed that he still plays cricket for the love of the sport.

Asked what he plans on doing with that money, Cummins said his girlfriend was delighted that they can afford a couple more toys for their pet dog.

“I don’t know [what to do with the money]. My girlfriend… the first thing she said was ‘we can buy the dog a couple more toys now’. She has got her priorities sorted,” Pat Cummins told the press ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

“I will try my best not to change. Lucky, I have got good people around me. The boys in the team are great but also my family and friends. I still play cricket because I love it. I am really fortunate and grateful for everything that has happened,” Cummins added.

Australian players dominated the IPL 2020 Auction with Glenn Maxwell going to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore. Another allrounder, Nathan Coulter-Nile was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 core after he faced a stiff challenge from Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch was bought by Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.4 crore.

Australia are leading 1-0 in the 3-match series after having won the 1st Test in Perth by 296 runs.

“I have had a quick look (at the MCG pitch). Expecting a pretty good wicket. Most of the games go 5 days here. I don’t expect it to be anything different this year. However, I have no idea what the selectors and Tim Paine are thinking about the bowlers. Whether we have got 4 or 5, we can get the job done,” Cummins said.

“Good that Marnus (Labuschagne) is bowling well, Wadey (Matthew Wade) thinks he can bowl as well. Nathan Lyon can bowl good 30-35 overs a day. We have got all the bases covered.”