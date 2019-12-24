Australia fast bowler <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/pat-cummins">Pat Cummins</a> was in for a major payday on December 19 (Thursday) after he was snapped by <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/indian-premier-league">Indian Premier League</a> (IPL) side <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/kolkata-knight-riders">Kolkata Knight Riders</a> (KKR) for a whopping Rs. 15.5 crore at the recently-concluded <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/cricket-ipl-nilami-ipl-2020-auction-full-list-of-players-squad-news-latest-update-3882994/">IPL 2020 Auction</a> to become the most expensive foreign buy in the history of the IPL, the second most expensive buy at the auction. <p></p> <p></p>Cummins's figure went past England all-rounder Ben Stokes's auction bid of 14.5 crores at the IPL 2017 auctions. <p></p> <p></p>With such a huge amount of money coming his way, Cummins said he will try his best "not to change" and believed that he still plays cricket for the love of the sport. <p></p> <p></p>Asked what he plans on doing with that money, Cummins said his girlfriend was delighted that they can afford a couple more toys for their pet dog. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't know [what to do with the money]. My girlfriend... the first thing she said was 'we can buy the dog a couple more toys now'. She has got her priorities sorted," Pat Cummins told the press ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. <p></p> <p></p>"I will try my best not to change. Lucky, I have got good people around me. The boys in the team are great but also my family and friends. I still play cricket because I love it. I am really fortunate and grateful for everything that has happened," Cummins added. <p></p> <p></p>Australian players dominated the IPL 2020 Auction with Glenn Maxwell going to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 10.75 crore. Another allrounder, Nathan Coulter-Nile was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 core after he faced a stiff challenge from Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch was bought by Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 4.4 crore. <p></p> <p></p>Australia are leading 1-0 in the 3-match series after having won the 1st Test in Perth by 296 runs. <p></p> <p></p>"I have had a quick look (at the MCG pitch). Expecting a pretty good wicket. Most of the games go 5 days here. I don't expect it to be anything different this year. However, I have no idea what the selectors and Tim Paine are thinking about the bowlers. Whether we have got 4 or 5, we can get the job done," Cummins said. <p></p> <p></p>"Good that Marnus (Labuschagne) is bowling well, Wadey (Matthew Wade) thinks he can bowl as well. Nathan Lyon can bowl good 30-35 overs a day. We have got all the bases covered."