<strong>Bangkok:</strong> India's HS Prannoy went down fighting in three games to China's Lu Guang Zu in his second Group A match to bow out of the semifinal race at the BWF World Tour Finals here on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>The 30-year-old from Kerala, who had lost to the same opponent in his only meeting at the French Open this year, put up a brave effort but couldn't go the distance, losing 21-23 21-17 19-21 in a gruelling 84-minute contest. <p></p> <p></p>It was his second loss in Group A following the opening match defeat to Japan's Kodai Naraoka. <p></p> <p></p>The world no. 12 Indian will face world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in his final Group A match on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>Axelsen topped the group after beating Naraoka 21-5 21-15 in a lop-sided contest. The Dane had also defeated Lu in straight games on Wednesday. <p></p> <p></p>With the top two players in the group making it to the knockout stage, it will be either Naraoka or Lu joining Axelsen in the semifinals. <p></p> <p></p>The match started on an equal footing with both the players trading blows but a few errors from Prannoy allowed Lu to establish a slender 6-4 lead. <p></p> <p></p>The duo looked to attack but it was the Chinese who showed better control as he entered the mid-game interval with a small two-point advantage. <p></p> <p></p>After resumption, Prannoy looked to dominate the rallies and brought the game on level terms at 14-14 before gaining a two-point lead at 18-16 with a delightful smash. <p></p> <p></p>Lu brushed one across the net to narrow it down to 18-19 and then clawed back at 19-19 when the Indian went wide. <p></p> <p></p>Lu gained one game point but Prannoy saved it before conceding another one. The Indian saved a second game point with a quick backhand reflex, only to send another one out. <p></p> <p></p>The Chinese sealed the game this time with a precise return on the backline. <p></p> <p></p>There was little to separate the two in the second game as well, as Prannoy caught up with his rival at 6-6 but Lu managed to grab a one-point cushion at the break after the Indian went long again. <p></p> <p></p>The momentum shifted after the break as Prannoy unleashed a straight smash on his rival's forehand and then punished Lu for a short lift to move to 14-12. Another precise smash and a razor sharp return on his rival's backhand took the Indian to 18-13. <p></p> <p></p>Prannoy grabbed four game points after pouncing on a weak return and roared back into the contest after another net duel. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian dictated the pace in the rallies in the decider and grabbed a 6-3 lead after a lucky net chord. However, errors again crept up in his game as Prannoy rushed on to a couple of shots and allowed Lu to turn the tables at 7-6. <p></p> <p></p>The Chinese then used his speed and quick reflexes to enter the final midgame interval with a three-point lead. <p></p> <p></p>Lu maintained the lead till 15-12 when Prannoy scripted a mini recovery to claw back at 16-16. With the match entering its final stretch, both the shuttlers were celebrating each point with a fist pump and roar as they moved to 19-19. <p></p> <p></p>After an excruciating rally, Prannoy sent one long to hand his rival the match point and Lu sealed it when the Indian went wide.