‘Call Me Whatever But Not Sir’ – When Yuzvendra Chahal Was Clean Bowled By MS Dhoni’s Down To Earth Nature

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most respected cricketers in the world. Dhoni is known as a very down-to-earth personality despite achieving immense success on and off the field. India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently opened up on the aura of MS Dhoni and said that he was clean bowled by the unassuming nature of the veteran. Chahal revealed that MS Dhoni called him and said “call me whatever but not sir”, despite being much senior to Chahal.

“I received the ODI cap from the great MS Dhoni. He is a legend and I was with him for the first time. I was not even able to talk in front of him. He talks so nicely that you wonder if he is really Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legend,” Chahal said in the YouTube show Breakfast with Champions.

“When I met him for the first time in Zimbabwe I used to call him Mahi sir. After a while (later) he called me over and said, ‘Mahi, Dhoni, Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Bhai call me whatever you want but not sir,” said Chahal.

MS Dhoni played an instrumental role in the evolvement of the spinner. Both he and Kuldeep did remarkably well under the leadership of MS Dhoni. However, post the retirement of Dhoni in 2019, both spinners lost their place in the Indian team after a string of poor performances. Under Dhoni, Chahal played 46 games, picking 81 wickets at an average of 25.32.

The spinner roared back to form in the recently concluded IPL 2022 and won the purple cap after scalping 27 wickets. Chahal was then rewarded with a place in the Indian team for the five-match T20I series against South Africa. However, the spinner has failed to replicate his performance in the series so far.