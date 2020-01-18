The uncertainty over the fitness of Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan continues with the BCCI to take call on their availability for the series-deciding third ODI on match day. <p></p> <p></p>Dhawan copped a blow to his ribs while facing Australia pacer Pat Cummins during the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday. He went on to score 96 runs as India posted a massive 340/6, a total which proved beyond Australia's reach. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit then hurt his shoulder while sliding to stop a boundary later in the day. <p></p> <p></p>"Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are progressing well. Their recovery is being monitored and a call on their participation in the final ODI will be taken tomorrow before the match," BCCI said in a statement on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>The third ODI will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p>"I asked Rohit briefly just now," Kohli had said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "It's that left shoulder which has popped out a few times. There's no tear, nothing serious there. So hopefully he gets back for the next game." <p></p> <p></p>Australia put on a clinic in the series opener at the Wankhede Stadium on to take 1-0 lead. Centuries from openers David Warner and captain Aaron Finch took them to a 10-wicket win as they overhauled target of 256. <p></p> <p></p>However, India came back strongly in the second ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium with big fifties from Dhawan (96), KL Rahul (80) and captain Virat Kohli (78). <p></p> <p></p>India then bowled out Australia for 304 in 49.1 overs to win by 36 runs and draw level at 1-1.