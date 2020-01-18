The uncertainty over the fitness of Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan continues with the BCCI to take call on their availability for the series-deciding third ODI on match day.

Dhawan copped a blow to his ribs while facing Australia pacer Pat Cummins during the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday. He went on to score 96 runs as India posted a massive 340/6, a total which proved beyond Australia’s reach.

Rohit then hurt his shoulder while sliding to stop a boundary later in the day.

“Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are progressing well. Their recovery is being monitored and a call on their participation in the final ODI will be taken tomorrow before the match,” BCCI said in a statement on Saturday.

The third ODI will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

“I asked Rohit briefly just now,” Kohli had said at the post-match presentation ceremony. “It’s that left shoulder which has popped out a few times. There’s no tear, nothing serious there. So hopefully he gets back for the next game.”

Australia put on a clinic in the series opener at the Wankhede Stadium on to take 1-0 lead. Centuries from openers David Warner and captain Aaron Finch took them to a 10-wicket win as they overhauled target of 256.

However, India came back strongly in the second ODI at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium with big fifties from Dhawan (96), KL Rahul (80) and captain Virat Kohli (78).

India then bowled out Australia for 304 in 49.1 overs to win by 36 runs and draw level at 1-1.